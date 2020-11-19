(AGENPARL) – BRISBANE (QUEENSLAND), gio 19 novembre 2020 Tuesday, December 1 – Wednesday, December 30, 2020
Head to King George Square to see the Christmas tree. The tree is open to all and free to attend.
Please observe social distancing and COVID-safe practices at all times when attending Christmas in Brisbane events. Stay home if you are unwell, wash your hands regularly and download the COVID-Safe app.
Venue: King George Square, Brisbane City
Event type: Christmas, Family events, Free
Age range: Infants and toddlers, Preschool kids, Kids, Teens, Young adults, Adults (30+), Seniors
Cost: Free
Bookings: No bookings required.
