CHRISTMAS TREE

(AGENPARL) – BRISBANE (QUEENSLAND), gio 19 novembre 2020 Tuesday, December 1 – Wednesday, December 30, 2020

Christmas tree

Head to King George Square to see the Christmas tree. The tree is open to all and free to attend.

Please observe social distancing and COVID-safe practices at all times when attending Christmas in Brisbane events. Stay home if you are unwell, wash your hands regularly and download the COVID-Safe app.

VenueKing George Square, Brisbane City
Venue addressKing George Square, 100 Adelaide Street, Brisbane
Event type: Christmas, Family events, Free
Age range: Infants and toddlers, Preschool kids, Kids, Teens, Young adults, Adults (30+), Seniors
Cost: Free
Age: Suitable for all ages
Bookings: No bookings required.
Bookings required: No

