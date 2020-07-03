venerdì, Luglio 3, 2020
CHRISTA WESSEL – BIOGRAPHICAL NOTE

(AGENPARL) – OTTAWA (CANADA), ven 03 luglio 2020

From: Global Affairs Canada

Christa Wessel

Christa Wessel (Toronto, Ontario) is the Chief Operating Officer and General Counsel at ClearView Strategic Partners Inc., a consultancy firm with expertise in ethics reporting, whistleblowing systems and ethics programs. Prior to joining ClearView, Ms. Wessel was executive vice president of global business practices and chief legal officer at McCain Foods Limited. She was also regional compliance officer at Siemens Canada Limited. She was first appointed to the Canadian Commercial Corporation’s board of directors in 2019. She is also a member of Export Development Canada’s Corporate Social Responsibility Advisory Council.

Fonte/Source: https://www.canada.ca/en/global-affairs/news/2020/07/christa-wessel–biographical-note.html

