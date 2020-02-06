6 Febbraio 2020
CHP CONTINUES HEALTH QUARANTINE WORK ON WORLD DREAM CRUISE

(AGENPARL) – Hong Kong, gio 06 febbraio 2020

CHP continues health quarantine work on World Dream cruise

**********************************************************


    The Centre for Health Protection (CHP) of the Department of Health (DH) today (February 6) said that the CHP’s Port Health Division is continuing to carry out the health quarantine work on the World Dream cruise where some travellers from the Mainland were confirmed to have infected with the novel coronavirus.
 
        Personnel of the Port Health Division is carrying out and following up the health assessment of the crew members and passengers. For the respiratory samples taken from 33 crew members yesterday, all of them were tested negative for novel coronavirus. Another crew member reported to have developed fever last night and was sent to hospital for treatment and testing of novel coronavirus.
 
        Among the passengers, as at 8pm today, one who has developed fever was sent to the hospital for treatment and relevant testing while 8 reported to have mild respiratory symptoms. Samples were collected from those with symptoms for testing of novel coronavirus.
 
     The CHP said that relevant investigations are ongoing. All passengers and crew members are required to stay on board prior to completion of the health quarantine work and permission by the DH.
 
     The CHP also urged members of the public who took the cruise since January 19 to call the CHP’s hotline 2125 1122 which operates from 8am to midnight daily.
 

Ends/Thursday, February 6, 2020

Issued at HKT 21:54

NNNN

Fonte/Source: http://www.info.gov.hk/gia/general/202002/06/P2020020600674.htm

