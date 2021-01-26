martedì, Gennaio 26, 2021
Breaking News

AUSTRALIA NATIONAL DAY

PUBLIC SCHEDULE – JANUARY 26, 2021

FOREIGN AFFAIRS COUNCIL: PRESS REMARKS BY HIGH REPRESENTATIVE JOSEP BORRELL

IL PAPA: I PREGIUDIZI IMPEDISCONO L’UNITà, AMIAMO L’UMANITà CHE PIù SOFFRE

COLOMBIA: IL PARTITO DELLE FARC CAMBIA NOME PER SOSTENERE IL PROCESSO DI…

37TH UNIVERSAL PERIODIC REVIEW: UK STATEMENT ON RWANDA

NEWS STORY: PM CALL WITH JULIA GILLARD: 25 JANUARY 2021

LITHUANIA’S FOREIGN MINISTER GABRIELIUS LANDSBERGIS: LITHUANIA AND THE NETHERLANDS ARE LIKE-MINDED COUNTRIES…

NEGATIVE COVID-19 TEST REQUIRED FOR TRAVEL TO THE UNITED STATES BEGINNING JANUARY…

NEGATIVE COVID-19 TEST REQUIRED FOR TRAVEL TO THE UNITED STATES BEGINNING JANUARY…

Agenparl

CHOOSE OFA ON YOUR FARM BUSINESS REGISTRATION IN 2021

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – ONTARIO (CANADA), mar 26 gennaio 2021

This year, we’ve made it easier to renew registration for your farm business.

We know everyone is busy, and to help save you time, we’ve worked with Agricorp to redesign the online registration process.

Watch for your invoice or email notification from Agricorp, or register today at agricorp.com/fbr.

Now, when you complete your FBR registration online you can:

  • Easily confirm OFA as your farm organization and pay your registration – You can pay with a credit card. It’s quick, easy and secure, and you will avoid a trip to the bank or the post office.
  • Immediately receive proof of registration – You will receive an email as proof of registration, which you can use to apply for farm licence plates.
  • Quickly update your FBR information – Your account information is at your fingertips. Confirm or update your farm information, all available online.

OFA is proud to be your farm organization and looks forward to representing you again as we work towards another year of growth and opportunities for our dynamic industry. Together, we are advocating for farmers, rural communities and the agri-food sector.

The post Choose OFA on your Farm Business Registration in 2021 appeared first on Ontario Federation of Agriculture.

Fonte/Source: https://ofa.on.ca/choose-ofa-on-your-farm-business-registration-in-2021/

Post collegati

CHOOSE OFA ON YOUR FARM BUSINESS REGISTRATION IN 2021

Redazione

INFORMATION COMMISSIONER LOOKS AHEAD TO 2021

Redazione

MORE ONLINE SEARCHES FOR HEALTH AND LIFESTYLE INFORMATION

Redazione

GEOINFORMATION

Redazione

THE BLACK SWAN

Redazione

INFORMATION BEYOND BORDERS

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More