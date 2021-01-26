CHOOSE OFA ON YOUR FARM BUSINESS REGISTRATION IN 2021

(AGENPARL) – ONTARIO (CANADA), mar 26 gennaio 2021

This year, we’ve made it easier to renew registration for your farm business.

We know everyone is busy, and to help save you time, we’ve worked with Agricorp to redesign the online registration process.

Watch for your invoice or email notification from Agricorp, or register today at agricorp.com/fbr.

Now, when you complete your FBR registration online you can:

Easily confirm OFA as your farm organization and pay your registration – You can pay with a credit card. It’s quick, easy and secure, and you will avoid a trip to the bank or the post office.

You can pay with a credit card. It’s quick, easy and secure, and you will avoid a trip to the bank or the post office. Immediately receive proof of registration – You will receive an email as proof of registration, which you can use to apply for farm licence plates.

– You will receive an email as proof of registration, which you can use to apply for farm licence plates. Quickly update your FBR information – Your account information is at your fingertips. Confirm or update your farm information, all available online.

OFA is proud to be your farm organization and looks forward to representing you again as we work towards another year of growth and opportunities for our dynamic industry. Together, we are advocating for farmers, rural communities and the agri-food sector.

