Org. Biomol. Chem., 2021, Accepted Manuscript

DOI: 10.1039/D1OB00600B, Paper

Mahmud Tareq Morshed, Ernest Lacey, Daniel Vuong, Alastair E Lacey, Soo-sum Lean, Stephen A. Moggach, Peter Karuso, Yit-Heng Chooi, Thomas James Booth, Andrew M Piggott

LCMS-guided screening of a library of biosynthetically talented bacteria and fungi identified Streptomyces sp. MST-144321 as a prolific producer of chlorinated metabolites. We isolated and characterised six new and nine…

