lunedì, Luglio 27, 2020
Breaking News

ELEVEN ARRESTED LINKED WITH ILLEGALLY FACILITATING CHANNEL CROSSINGS

COVID, SALVINI: SBARCHI SENZA SOSTA E IMMIGRATI IN FUGA DAI CENTRI. L’ITALIA…

RUSSIA,MINISTRO DELLA SANITà MIKHAIL MURASHKO: LA VACCINAZIONE CONTRO COVID-19 SARà FACOLTATIVA

REPUBBLICA POPOLARE DI DONECK O RPD, GENERALE DENIS SINENKOV, CAPO DIPARTIMENTO DELLA…

SCUOLA: SCHIFANI (FI), CASELLATI ANDREBBE RINGRAZIATA DA TUTTI

TERREMOTO DI MAGNITUDO 6,3 COLPISCE LE ISOLE SANDWICH DEL SUD

CONFESSA IL RESPONSABILE DEL ROGO DELLA CATTEDRALE DI NANTES

SOMALIA: STATEMENT BY THE HIGH REPRESENTATIVE/VICE-PRESIDENT JOSEP BORRELL ON THE RECENT DEVELOPMENTS…

30TH ANNIVERSARY OF THE AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT

30TH ANNIVERSARY OF THE AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT

Agenparl

CHLORIN-LIPID NANOVESICLES NUCLEUS DRUG FOR AMPLIFIED THERAPEUTIC EFFECTS OF LUNG CANCER BY INTERNAL RADIOTHERAPY COMBINED WITH CERENKOV RADIATION-INDUCED PHOTODYNAMIC THERAPY

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), lun 27 luglio 2020

Traditional photodynamic therapy requires external light excitation to produce reactive oxygen species (ROSs) for treatment of tumor. Due to problems of light penetration, traditional PDT is limited by location and depth of tumor. In this study, we rationally designed and constructed a novel strategy to amplify the therapeutic effect of PDT. We prepared a lipid nanocapsule based on conjugates of chlorin e6 (Ce 6) and phospholipids, with surface conjugating the aptamer of lung cancer targeting, GLT21.T. 131I-labeled bovine serum albumin (131I-BSA) was loaded into the lipid nanocapsule cavity 131I not only plays the role of radiotherapy, but also its cernkov radiation (CR), as an internal light source, can stimulate Ce6 to produce ROSs without external light excitation. The therapeutic effects of in vitro and in vivo in subcutaneous lung tumor models and orthotopic lung tumor models indicated that 131I-BSA@LCN-Apt produced a powerful anti-tumor effect through synergistic radiotherapy and CR-PDT, which almost caused complete tumor growth regression. After treatment, the survival time of mice was significantly prolonged. During the treatment, no obvious side effects were found by histopathology of important organs, hematology and biochemistry analysis except the decrease of white blood cell count (WBC). The study provides a major tool for deep-seated tumor to obtain amplified therapeutic effects by synergistic radiotherapy and CR-PDT without using any external light source.

You have access to this article



Please wait while we load your content…


Something went wrong. Try again?

Fonte/Source: http://pubs.rsc.org/en/Content/ArticleLanding/2020/BM/D0BM00778A

Post collegati

CHLORIN-LIPID NANOVESICLES NUCLEUS DRUG FOR AMPLIFIED THERAPEUTIC EFFECTS OF LUNG CANCER BY INTERNAL RADIOTHERAPY COMBINED WITH CERENKOV RADIATION-INDUCED PHOTODYNAMIC THERAPY

Redazione

PROPOSED FRAMEWORK FOR INTEGRATING CHATBOTS INTO HEALTH CARE

Redazione

3D-4F METALLACROWN COMPLEXES WITH NEW SANDWICH CORE: SYNTHESIS, STRUCTURES AND SINGLE MOLECULE MAGNET BEHAVIOR

Redazione

PHAGE THERAPY SHOWS POTENTIAL FOR TREATING PROSTHETIC JOINT INFECTIONS

Redazione

HONG KONG HALTS CREW CHANGE FOR NON-CARGO OPERATION VESSELS

Redazione

PCR TESTING EXCEEDS 3 MILLION, MOH SAYS

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More