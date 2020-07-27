CHLORIN-LIPID NANOVESICLES NUCLEUS DRUG FOR AMPLIFIED THERAPEUTIC EFFECTS OF LUNG CANCER BY INTERNAL RADIOTHERAPY COMBINED WITH CERENKOV RADIATION-INDUCED PHOTODYNAMIC THERAPY

Traditional photodynamic therapy requires external light excitation to produce reactive oxygen species (ROSs) for treatment of tumor. Due to problems of light penetration, traditional PDT is limited by location and depth of tumor. In this study, we rationally designed and constructed a novel strategy to amplify the therapeutic effect of PDT. We prepared a lipid nanocapsule based on conjugates of chlorin e6 (Ce 6) and phospholipids, with surface conjugating the aptamer of lung cancer targeting, GLT21.T. 131I-labeled bovine serum albumin (131I-BSA) was loaded into the lipid nanocapsule cavity 131I not only plays the role of radiotherapy, but also its cernkov radiation (CR), as an internal light source, can stimulate Ce6 to produce ROSs without external light excitation. The therapeutic effects of in vitro and in vivo in subcutaneous lung tumor models and orthotopic lung tumor models indicated that 131I-BSA@LCN-Apt produced a powerful anti-tumor effect through synergistic radiotherapy and CR-PDT, which almost caused complete tumor growth regression. After treatment, the survival time of mice was significantly prolonged. During the treatment, no obvious side effects were found by histopathology of important organs, hematology and biochemistry analysis except the decrease of white blood cell count (WBC). The study provides a major tool for deep-seated tumor to obtain amplified therapeutic effects by synergistic radiotherapy and CR-PDT without using any external light source.