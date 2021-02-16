CHIRALITY TRANSFER OF CYSTEINE TO THE PLASMONIC RESONANCE REGION THROUGH SILVER COATING ON GOLD NANOBIPYRAMIDS

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mar 16 febbraio 2021

Chem. Commun., 2021, Accepted Manuscript

DOI: 10.1039/D0CC07576K, Communication

Ye Wang, Wei He, Chunhong Li, Chang Xia, Yuan Yan, Chun Mei Li, Cheng Zhi Huang

Here we report a chirality transfer of cysteine, which at first was to the plasmonic resonance region of gold nanobipyramids and then to that of Ag nanoshell with the growth…

