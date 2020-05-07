CHIRALITY AND STEREOISOMERISM OF ORGANIC MULTICOMPONENT CRYSTALS IN THE CSD

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), gio 07 maggio 2020

CrystEngComm, 2020, Accepted Manuscript

DOI: 10.1039/D0CE00403K, Paper

Open Access Open Access

Eline Grothe, hugo meekes, Rene de Gelder

With the current interest in multicomponent crystals containing chiral residues, a wide variety of studies could benefit from a comprehensive inventory of chirality in multicomponent crystals. We combined computational approaches…

The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry





Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/CE/~3/zIFS0ytEHgo/D0CE00403K