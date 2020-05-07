giovedì, Maggio 7, 2020
Breaking News

OMANI RIAL EXCHANGE RATE INDEX RISES 1.6%

WORKING GROUP TO EXAMINE HOW TO TURN THE STEPS TAKEN DURING THE…

MUSEI VATICANI. LA BELLEZZA CI UNISCE #38

IL PAPA: DIO AIUTI GLI OPERATORI DEI MEDIA A LAVORARE SEMPRE AL…

COMUNICAZIONI DEL MINISTRO GUALTIERI

RICADUTE OCCUPAZIONALI DELL’EPIDEMIA DA COVID-19

UTILIZZO DEI FONDI STRUTTURALI E D’INVESTIMENTO EUROPEI

INIZIATIVE DI SOSTEGNO AI COMPARTI DELL’INDUSTRIA

STRATEGIE ANTI E POST COVID-19

COMUNICAZIONI DEL MINISTRO

Agenparl

CHIRALITY AND STEREOISOMERISM OF ORGANIC MULTICOMPONENT CRYSTALS IN THE CSD

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), gio 07 maggio 2020

CrystEngComm, 2020, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: 10.1039/D0CE00403K, Paper
Open Access Open Access
Eline Grothe, hugo meekes, Rene de Gelder
With the current interest in multicomponent crystals containing chiral residues, a wide variety of studies could benefit from a comprehensive inventory of chirality in multicomponent crystals. We combined computational approaches…
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry


Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/CE/~3/zIFS0ytEHgo/D0CE00403K

Post collegati

PUBLIC CONSULTATIONS-PERFLUOROOCTANOIC ACID (PFOA), ITS SALTS AND PFOA-RELATED SUBSTANCES AND C9-C14 PERFLUOROCARBOXYLIC ACIDS (C9-C14 PFCA), THEIR SALTS AND C9-C14 PFCA-RELATED SUBSTANCES

Redazione

COVID-19 : LES INTERNES EN BIOLOGIE MéDICALE SUR LE FRONT DU DéPISTAGE à L’HôPITAL

Redazione

CHIRALITY AND STEREOISOMERISM OF ORGANIC MULTICOMPONENT CRYSTALS IN THE CSD

Redazione

EFFECT OF THE GRAPHENE SHEETS INCORPORATION ON PHYSICOCHEMICAL PROPERTIES OF NANO-ALUMINA

Redazione

APPLICATION OF MODIFIER-FREE GOLD NANOPARTICLE COLORIMETRIC SENSING FOR RAPID SCREENING AND DETECTING VITAMIN B1

Redazione

DASATINIB FILM-COATED TABLETS 20, 50, 70, 80, 100 & 140 MG AND SUSPENSION 10 MG/ML PRODUCT-SPECIFIC BIOEQUIVALENCE GUIDANCE

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More