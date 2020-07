(AGENPARL) – WORCESTER (MASSACHUSETTS), gio 09 luglio 2020 (University of Alaska Fairbanks) A new University of Alaska-led study provides the first evidence that declines in many of Alaska’s chinook salmon populations can be attributed in part to climate-driven changes in their freshwater habitats.

Fonte/Source: https://www.eurekalert.org/pub_releases/2020-07/uoaf-csd070820.php