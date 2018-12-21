Chinese Hackers Indicted

(agenparl) – washington ven 21 dicembre 2018 “When hackers gain access to MSPs, they can steal sensitive business information that gives competitors an unfair advantage,” said Deputy Attorney General Rod J. Rosenstein during today’s announcement.APT 10 also accessed the personal information of more than 100,000 U.S. Navy personnel.In remarks announcing the indictments, Wray noted that FBI and Department of Defense investigators worked together to analyze hundreds of malware samples. Investigators found links between victims and APT 10. The FBI’s Cyber Action Team, in collaboration with the Department of Homeland Security, also provided technical assistance and investigated the incidents.Although the two indicted hackers are believed to be in China, they can be arrested if they travel.This indictment is the latest in a series of charges against international hackers who target the United States and its allies. In October, seven Russian government operatives were charged with hacking into international anti-doping agencies. Last month, two Iranians were charged with using ransomware to infiltrate critical networks in the United States and Canada.The cyber espionage threat from China is the most pervasive, Wray stressed.“China’s goal, simply put, is to replace the U.S. as the world’s leading superpower, and they’re using illegal methods to get there. They’re using an expanding set of non-traditional and illegal methods,” Wray said. “China’s state-sponsored actors are the most active perpetrators of state-sponsored espionage against us.”

