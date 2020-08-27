giovedì, Agosto 27, 2020
Breaking News

SENIOR BUREAU OFFICIAL JONATHAN MOORE TRAVELS TO AUSTRIA AND SLOVENIA

SENIOR BUREAU OFFICIAL JONATHAN MOORE TRAVELS TO AUSTRIA AND SLOVENIA

SCUOLA: SIANI (PD), UTILIZZARE INFERMIERE DI FAMIGLIA ANCHE IN AMBITO SCOLASTICO

ECONOMIA MALATA, ZAMAGNI: UNA TRASFORMAZIONE è POSSIBILE

LA SOLIDARIETà RELIGIOSA AL SERVIZIO DEL MONDO FERITO DAL COVID-19

MONGOLIA – WEEKLY PRESS REVIEW 24 AUGUST 2020

ROMA: CALABRIA (FI), SOTTOSEGRETARIO? PD E M5S UMILIANO CAPITALE

SECRETARY MICHAEL R. POMPEO’S MEETING WITH OMANI SULTAN HAITHAM BIN TARIK AL…

SECRETARY MICHAEL R. POMPEO’S MEETING WITH OMANI SULTAN HAITHAM BIN TARIK AL…

NHS TEST AND TRACE SUCCESSFULLY REACHES ALMOST 300,000 PEOPLE

Agenparl

CHINESE CITY REGULATORS SUSPEND DIDI’S NEW RIDE-HAILING SERVICE

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – THE HAGUE (THE NETHERLANDS), gio 27 agosto 2020 BEIJING (Reuters) – Local city regulators in China have asked Didi Chuxing to suspend its new standalone ride-hailing service, citing a lack of operating licenses for the platform in their regions.
Didi, China’s biggest ride-hailing company and backed by Japan’s SoftBank, in July launched a new service named “Huaxiaozhu” that targets younger customers and offers cheaper rides compared to its main app.
The eastern city of Hefei said on Wednesday on its website it has asked Huaxiaozhu to stop operating in the city as it did not obtain all the required licenses to offer ride hailing service.
In coastal Tianjin city, transport regulators in July said in a social media post on their official Weibo account that Huaxiaozhu should suspend service, until they update the business status and connect its data with the regulator.

Read More on Datafloq

Fonte/Source: https://datafloq.com/read/chinese-city-regulators-suspend-didis-new-ride-hailing-service/9224

Post collegati

CHINESE CITY REGULATORS SUSPEND DIDI’S NEW RIDE-HAILING SERVICE

Redazione

EXCLUSIVE: ALIBABA IN TALKS TO HIKE STAKE IN CHINESE COURIER YTO EXPRESS

Redazione

ONLINE SERVICES DESIGNED FOR HOME MOVERS

Redazione

PROTECTING CONSUMER IDENTITIES AND PRIVACY IN THE TIME OF PANDEMIC

Redazione

TIKTOK CEO KEVIN MAYER QUITS AFTER LESS THAN THREE MONTHS: MEMO

Redazione

WHAT TO EXPECT AFTER PSM CERTIFICATION?

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More