CHINA’S NEW TECH EXPORT CONTROLS COULD GIVE BEIJING A SAY IN TIKTOK SALE

(AGENPARL) – THE HAGUE (THE NETHERLANDS), dom 30 agosto 2020 BEIJING/SHANGHAI (Reuters) – China’s new rules around tech exports mean ByteDance’s sale of TikTok’s U.S. operations could need Beijing’s approval, a Chinese trade expert told state media, a requirement that would complicate the forced and politically charged divestment.
ByteDance has been ordered by President Donald Trump to divest short video app TikTok – which is challenging the order – in the United States amid security concerns over the personal data it handles.
Microsoft Corp <MSFT.O> and Oracle Corp <ORCL.N> are among the suitors for the assets, which also includes TikTok’s Canada, New Zealand and Australia operations.
However, China late on Friday revised a list of technologies that are banned or restricted for export for the first time in 12 years and Cui Fan, a professor of international trade at the University of International Business and Economics in Beijing, said the changes would apply to TikTok.

Fonte/Source: https://datafloq.com/read/chinas-new-tech-export-controls-could-give-beijing-say-tiktok-sale/9277

