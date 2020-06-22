CHINA’S DALIAN AND YINGKOU PORTS SET TO MERGE

(AGENPARL) – GLOBAL, lun 22 giugno 2020
Both companies are under the control of China Merchants Group which signed an agreement with the provincial government to restructure…
Related Stories
- Fire on Grimaldi ro-pax off Italy
- Fire on Grimaldi ropax off Italy
- US wields ‘stick-and-carrot’ policy to warn owners away from Venezuela
Fonte/Source: https://lloydslist.maritimeintelligence.informa.com/LL1132756/Chinas%20Dalian%20and%20Yingkou%20ports%20set%20to%20merge?utm_source=search&utm_medium=RSS&utm_term=&utm_campaign=search_rss