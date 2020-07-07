martedì, Luglio 7, 2020
CHINA: US-CHINA ECONOMIC AND TRADE AGREEMENT BRINGS WELCOME CHANGES FOR US PET FOOD EXPORTERS

(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), mar 07 luglio 2020

The implementation of the U.S.-China Economic and Trade Agreement resulted in several changes to the process of importing U.S.-origin pet food into China. While pet food products still need to be licensed by China’s Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs and facilities still need to be approved by the General Administration of Customs, there were new market access changes, especially to the use of animal-based feed ingredients. Another significant change is that China has committed to complete import licensing and facility registration within specific time frames. This report highlights the new changes and how they fit into the existing regulatory scheme outlined in GAIN Report CH15062: Roadmap to China’s Challenging New Feed Regulatory System.

China: US-China Economic and Trade Agreement Brings Welcome Changes for US Pet Food Exporters

Fonte/Source: https://www.fas.usda.gov/data/china-us-china-economic-and-trade-agreement-brings-welcome-changes-us-pet-food-exporters

