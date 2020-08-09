(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), dom 09 agosto 2020

This report consolidates China’s previous announcements of additional tariffs on U.S. agriculture, fish, and wood products and information concerning the Chinese government exclusion process for imports of U.S. products. It is meant to provide U.S. exporters a clear picture of the current status of China’s retaliatory tariffs and exclusion process. NOTE: THIS REPORT IS NOT THE RESULT OF NEW ACTIONS BY CHINA BUT ORGANIZES PREVIOUSLY REPORTED INFORMATION IN A SINGLE RESOURCE. The tariff tables include the latest applied import tariffs on U.S. agriculture, fish, and wood products and have notations for products that received a product-specific tariff exclusion or are included China’s more recent tariff exclusion process. Also included are links to all tariff and exclusion related reports published by the Foreign Agricultural Service’s Office of Agricultural Affairs in Beijing to date.

China: Updated Guidance on China’s Retaliatory Tariffs and Tariff Exclusions Process for US Products

