domenica, Agosto 9, 2020
ESPLOSIONE A BEIRUT, I TRENTA PAESI RIUNITI IN VIDEOCONFERENZA VERSERANNO DIRETTAMENTE GLI…

MOST-VIEWED BILLS – WEEK OF AUGUST 9, 2020

INPS, SALVINI: IMMEDIATA SOSPENSIONE PER I PARLAMENTARI

HONG KONG: STATEMENT ON THE EROSION OF RIGHTS

INPS, SALVINI: È VERGOGNOSO CHE UN PARLAMENTARE CHIEDA I 600 EURO E…

FRANCESCO ALL’ANGELUS: GESù è LA MANO DEL PADRE CHE MAI CI ABBANDONA

APPELLO DEL PAPA PER NAGASAKI. IL VESCOVO TAKAMI: SI ABOLISCA L’ARMA NUCLEARE

IL PENSIERO FORTE DEL PAPA PER IL POPOLO IN LIBANO CHE SOFFRE…

PAKISTAN, SAREBBERO 50 LE VITTIME CAUSATE DALLE PIOGGE MONSONICHE CHE HANNO COLPITO…

ELEZIONI PRESIDENZIALI IN BIELORUSSIA, ALEXANDER LUKASHENKO AFFRONTA L’INASPETTATA AVVERSARIA SVETLANA TIKHANOVSKAïA

CHINA: UPDATED GUIDANCE ON CHINA’S RETALIATORY TARIFFS AND TARIFF EXCLUSIONS PROCESS FOR US PRODUCTS

(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), dom 09 agosto 2020

This report consolidates China’s previous announcements of additional tariffs on U.S. agriculture, fish, and wood products and information concerning the Chinese government exclusion process for imports of U.S. products. It is meant to provide U.S. exporters a clear picture of the current status of China’s retaliatory tariffs and exclusion process. NOTE: THIS REPORT IS NOT THE RESULT OF NEW ACTIONS BY CHINA BUT ORGANIZES PREVIOUSLY REPORTED INFORMATION IN A SINGLE RESOURCE. The tariff tables include the latest applied import tariffs on U.S. agriculture, fish, and wood products and have notations for products that received a product-specific tariff exclusion or are included China’s more recent tariff exclusion process. Also included are links to all tariff and exclusion related reports published by the Foreign Agricultural Service’s Office of Agricultural Affairs in Beijing to date.

