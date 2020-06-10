(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), mer 10 giugno 2020

On April 2, 2020, China’s State Council released the Regulation for the Prevention and Control of Crop Diseases and Insect Pests. The regulation clarifies the responsibilities of the government and individuals in preventing and controlling agricultural diseases and pests and lays out legal liabilities for violations. It also provides for the establishment of a nation-wide crop disease and pest surveillance system. The regulation entered into force on May 1, 2020. This report contains an unofficial translation of the regulation.

China: Regulation for the Prevention and Control of Crop Diseases and Insect Pests

Fonte/Source: https://www.fas.usda.gov/data/china-regulation-prevention-and-control-crop-diseases-and-insect-pests