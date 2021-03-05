venerdì, Marzo 5, 2021
CHINA RAMPS UP TECH COMMITMENT IN 5-YEAR PLAN, EYES 7% BOOST IN R&D SPEND

(AGENPARL) – THE HAGUE (THE NETHERLANDS), ven 05 marzo 2021 SHANGHAI (Reuters) – China will increase its annual research and development spending by more than 7% every year over the next five years, the government wrote on Friday in its work report from the Fourth Session of the 13th National People’s Congress.
The government will increase expenditure on basic research by 10.6% in 2021, the report added.
The ramp-up highlights the country’s commitment to advancing in the tech sector, as the country increasingly clashes with the United States and other countries over technology policy.
In its five-year plan, China highlighted seven key areas related to technology it aims to boost: next-generation artificial intelligence, quantum information, brain science, semiconductors, genetic research and biotechnology, clinical medicine and health, and deep space, deep sea and polar exploration.
