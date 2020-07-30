(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), gio 30 luglio 2020

As China’s swine herd recovers from African Swine Fever, China’s chicken meat production will continue to grow in 2021, yet at a slower pace than the rapid expansion in 2019. However, gains in broiler production and chicken meat consumption will not be erased and the long-term trend of chicken displacing pork will continue. Imports in 2021 are forecast to fall by as much as 16 percent due to a high base in 2020, but remain at almost double the pre-ASF level. COVID-19 has affected poultry consumption demand in many ways, but overall, consumption growth will not slow in 2021. U.S.-origin poultry imports have seen strong success since access was restored in November 2019. In the first five months of 2020, China became the third-largest destination for U.S. chicken meat exports.

China: Poultry and Products Annual

Fonte/Source: https://www.fas.usda.gov/data/china-poultry-and-products-annual-4