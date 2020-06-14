(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), dom 14 giugno 2020

U.S. poultry meat was one of several U.S. agricultural products that received new or expanded access under the U.S.-China Economic and Trade Agreement, which was signed on January 15, 2020. This report briefly outlines the market conditions, access regulations, and market entry recommendations for U.S. poultry meat exporters. U.S. exporters are encouraged to not only reconnect with previously established importers and distributors, but also seek out new contacts, as the poultry market has changed considerably since the United States last had market access in 2015. Exporters should also consider engaging with suppliers to the semi-prepared and frozen food processing segments which has undergone considerable change since 2015, and may offer new opportunities for U.S. exporters.

China: New to Market Product Report – Poultry Meat

Fonte/Source: https://www.fas.usda.gov/data/china-new-market-product-report-poultry-meat