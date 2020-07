(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), gio 30 luglio 2020

On April 26, 2020, China announced market access for fresh California Haas avocados as part of the U.S.-China Economic and Trade Agreement (ETA). This report briefly mentions the market access conditions for California Haas avocados, discusses several key factors of China’s avocado market (including import competition), and offers market-entry recommendations to consider when exporting California Haas avocados to China

China: New to Market Product Report – California Haas Avocados

Fonte/Source: https://www.fas.usda.gov/data/china-new-market-product-report-california-haas-avocados