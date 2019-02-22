(AGENPARL) – Global, ven 22 febbraio 2019
Funds will be used to finance part of its existing orderbook and to install scrubbers on 10 of its VLCCs
Fonte/Source: https://lloydslist.maritimeintelligence.informa.com/LL1126370/China%20Merchants%20Energy%20Shipping%20eyes%20$600m%20private%20placement?utm_source=search&utm_medium=RSS&utm_term=&utm_campaign=search_rss