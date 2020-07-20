(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), lun 20 luglio 2020

On June 24, 2020, the Chinese Institute of Food Science and Technology (CIFST) issued a notice soliciting comments on the voluntary standard “Plant-Based Meat Products (draft for comments).” The draft standard provides a definition, classification, and technical/marketing requirements for plant-based meat products. Comments can be sent to ZHAN Xiaoqing at the CIFST Secretariat (<a before July 25, 2020. The CIFST notice is available in Chinese at http://www.cifst.org.cn/a/dynamic/tongzhi//1875.html. This report contains an unofficial translation of the draft, voluntary standard.

China: Industry Group Issues Voluntary Standard for Plant-Based Meat Products

Fonte/Source: https://www.fas.usda.gov/data/china-industry-group-issues-voluntary-standard-plant-based-meat-products