venerdì, Agosto 21, 2020
CHINA: GUANGZHOU CONTINUES IMPORTING MEAT AND SEAFOOD

(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), ven 21 agosto 2020

Despite widespread news stories to the contrary, the city of Guangzhou – a major metropolis in South China – has not/not suspended imports of meat and seafood. The misinformation seems to have stemmed from an earlier notice a cold storage association in Guangzhou sent to its membership asking them to suspend meat and seafood imports from undefined COVID-affected areas.

Fonte/Source: https://www.fas.usda.gov/data/china-guangzhou-continues-importing-meat-and-seafood

