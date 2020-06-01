lunedì, Giugno 1, 2020
Breaking News

DAL CIN: MARIA ENTRA NELLE NOSTRE CASE, CONDIVIDIAMO CON LEI LA VITA…

GIUSTIZIA, SALVINI: SURREALI LE PAROLE DI PALAMARA

IL SENSO DELLA MADRE NELLA CHIESA

NEW WATER TRAFFIC ACT ENTERS INTO FORCE ON 1 JUNE

PIZZABALLA, PENTECOSTE: COME I DISCEPOLI NEL CENACOLO, NON DOBBIAMO TORNARE ALLA VITA…

ABOUT ITHRAA

BUONOMO: NORME PER ELIMINARE GLI SPRECHI E PREVENIRE LA CORRUZIONE

“RECEPITE LE MIGLIORI REGOLE E PRATICHE DELLA COMUNITà INTERNAZIONALE”

VATICANO, ARRIVA IL CODICE UNICO PER CONTRATTI E APPALTI

GOVERNMENT MADE A DECISION ON SEASONAL WORKERS – MAXIMUM NUMBER OF SEASONAL…

Agenparl

CHINA: CHINA PUBLISHES STANDARD FOR DAIRY PERMEATE POWDER

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), lun 01 giugno 2020

On May 15, 2020, China’s National Health Commission (NHC) published a temporary standard for dairy permeate powder for human consumption (official name: deproteinized dairy mineral lactose powder). This standard is the first use of a process China established under the Food Safety Law in 2017, whereby the NHC approves a temporary standard for imported products based on a foreign / international food standard if there is no applicable national food safety standard. Previous Chinese imports of dairy permeate powder were limited to use in animal feed only. The issuance of this standard was included as one of China’s commitments under the U.S. – China Economic and Trade Agreement (ETA), but the standard is not exclusive to imports from the United States.

China: China Publishes Standard for Dairy Permeate Powder

Fonte/Source: https://www.fas.usda.gov/data/china-china-publishes-standard-dairy-permeate-powder

Post collegati

CHINA: CHINA PUBLISHES STANDARD FOR DAIRY PERMEATE POWDER

Redazione

FHIR FOR HEDIS & STARS: UNANSWERED QUESTIONS

Redazione

SINICIZING CHRISTIANITY

Redazione

MISSIONARY PRIMITIVISM AND CHINESE MODERNITY

Redazione

ANCIENT GENOMES LINK SUBSISTENCE CHANGE AND HUMAN MIGRATION IN NORTHERN CHINA

Redazione

UPDATE: NEW ASIAN GIANT HORNET DETECTED IN WASHINGTON

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More