On May 15, 2020, China’s National Health Commission (NHC) published a temporary standard for dairy permeate powder for human consumption (official name: deproteinized dairy mineral lactose powder). This standard is the first use of a process China established under the Food Safety Law in 2017, whereby the NHC approves a temporary standard for imported products based on a foreign / international food standard if there is no applicable national food safety standard. Previous Chinese imports of dairy permeate powder were limited to use in animal feed only. The issuance of this standard was included as one of China’s commitments under the U.S. – China Economic and Trade Agreement (ETA), but the standard is not exclusive to imports from the United States.

China: China Publishes Standard for Dairy Permeate Powder

Fonte/Source: https://www.fas.usda.gov/data/china-china-publishes-standard-dairy-permeate-powder