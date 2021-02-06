sabato, Febbraio 6, 2021
Breaking News

SUSPENDING AND TERMINATING THE ASYLUM COOPERATIVE AGREEMENTS WITH THE GOVERNMENTS EL SALVADOR,…

SUSPENDING AND TERMINATING THE ASYLUM COOPERATIVE AGREEMENTS WITH THE GOVERNMENTS EL SALVADOR,…

SUSPENDING AND TERMINATING THE ASYLUM COOPERATIVE AGREEMENTS WITH THE GOVERNMENTS EL SALVADOR,…

CONSULTAZIONI, LUNEDì E MARTEDì SECONDO GIRO

GOVERNO: LOSACCO (PD), LEGA ABBANDONA ORBAN E SOSTERRà COALIZIONE URSULA?

GOVERNO: P. DE LUCA (PD), SALVINI FOLGORATO SU VIA DI BRUXELLES, è…

SECRETARY BLINKEN’S CALL WITH SAUDI FOREIGN MINISTER FAISAL BIN FARHAN AL SAUD

SECRETARY BLINKEN’S CALL WITH SAUDI FOREIGN MINISTER FAISAL BIN FARHAN AL SAUD

OBSERVANCE OF THE INTERNATIONAL DAY OF ZERO TOLERANCE TO FEMALE GENITAL MUTILATION/CUTTING

 ACTING UN SPECIAL REPRESENTATIVE OF THE SECRETARY-GENERAL STEPHANIE TURCO WILLIAMS 

Agenparl

CHINA: CHINA NOTIFIES HPAI OUTBREAK IN SHANDONG WILD SWANS

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), sab 06 febbraio 2021

On January 28, 2021, China’s Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs (MARA) notified the U.S. Embassy in Beijing that on January 19, 2021, China detected highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) H5N8 subtype in wild swans in a nature park in Shandong Province. Shandong province is one of the largest poultry production provinces in China. China also notified this HPAI outbreak to the World Organization for Animal Health (OIE) and is monitoring the situation.

China: China Notifies HPAI outbreak in Shandong Wild Swans

 

Fonte/Source: https://www.fas.usda.gov/data/china-china-notifies-hpai-outbreak-shandong-wild-swans

Post collegati

MEXICO: MEXICO FRONT OF PACK REQUIREMENTS FOR ENDORSED PRODUCTS BY ORGANIZATIONS AND ASSOCIATIONS

Redazione

HONG KONG: AFRICAN SWINE FEVER DETECTED IN A HONG KONG PIG FARM

Redazione

CHINA: CHINA NOTIFIES HPAI OUTBREAK IN SHANDONG WILD SWANS

Redazione

CHINA: CHINA HASTENS AG IMPORT DIVERSIFICATION

Redazione

UKRAINE: UKRAINE ESTABLISHES AN EXPORT CAP ON CORN

Redazione

POLAND: COVID-19 OUTBREAK ON POLISH MINK FARM

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More