(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), sab 06 febbraio 2021

On January 28, 2021, China’s Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs (MARA) notified the U.S. Embassy in Beijing that on January 19, 2021, China detected highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) H5N8 subtype in wild swans in a nature park in Shandong Province. Shandong province is one of the largest poultry production provinces in China. China also notified this HPAI outbreak to the World Organization for Animal Health (OIE) and is monitoring the situation.

China: China Notifies HPAI outbreak in Shandong Wild Swans

Fonte/Source: https://www.fas.usda.gov/data/china-china-notifies-hpai-outbreak-shandong-wild-swans