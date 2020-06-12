(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), ven 12 giugno 2020

On May 12, 2020, China notified the National Food Safety Standard: Good Manufacturing Practice for Powdered Infant Formula (GB23790-xxxx) to the WTO SPS Committee as G/SPS/N/CHN/1159. This Draft Standard will replace the existing National Food Safety Standard: Good Manufacturing Practice for Powdered Infant Formula Food (GB23790- 2010). Comments on the measure may be submitted to China’s SPS Enquiry Point (<a by July 11, 2020 . There is currently no published date for implementation of the final standard. This report contains an unofficial English translation of the draft standard.

China: China Notifies Draft National Food Safety Standard on Good Manufacturing Practice for Powdered Infant Formula Food

Fonte/Source: https://www.fas.usda.gov/data/china-china-notifies-draft-national-food-safety-standard-good-manufacturing-practice-powdered