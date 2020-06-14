domenica, Giugno 14, 2020
Agenparl
Image default
CHINA: CHINA NOTIFIES DRAFT NATIONAL FOOD SAFETY STANDARD FOR THE FOOD NUTRITIONAL FORTIFIER SODIUM SELENATE – SPS 1157

CHINA: CHINA NOTIFIES DRAFT NATIONAL FOOD SAFETY STANDARD FOR THE FOOD NUTRITIONAL FORTIFIER SODIUM SELENATE – SPS 1157

by Redazione02

(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), dom 14 giugno 2020

On May 12, 2020, China notified the National Food Safety Standard for the Food Nutritional Fortifier Sodium Selenate (Draft for Comments) to the WTO SPS Committee as G/SPS/N/CHN/1157. The comment deadline is July 11, 2020. Comments can be sent to China’s SPS Enquiry Point at <a This standard is applicable to the food nutritional fortifier sodium selenate, obtained by the reaction of selenite and sodium hydroxide, and then by oxidizing sodium selenite with hydrogen peroxide. China has not announced a proposed date of entry into force of the standard. This report contains an unofficial translation of the draft standard.

China: China Notifies Draft National Food Safety Standard for the Food Nutritional Fortifier Sodium Selenate – SPS 1157

Fonte/Source: https://www.fas.usda.gov/data/china-china-notifies-draft-national-food-safety-standard-food-nutritional-fortifier-sodium

