CHINA: CHINA NOTIFIES DRAFT NATIONAL FOOD SAFETY STANDARD FOR THE FOOD NUTRITIONAL FORTIFIER MANGANESE CARBONATE – SPS 1156

(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), ven 12 giugno 2020

On May 12, 2020, China notified the National Food Safety Standard for the Food Nutritional Fortifier Manganese Carbonate (Draft for Comments) to the WTO SPS Committee as G/SPS/N/CHN/1156. The comment deadline is July 11, 2020. Comments can be sent to China’s SPS Enquiry Point at <a This standard is applicable to manganese carbonate, a food nutritional fortifier prepared by chemical synthesis using manganese sulfate and ammonium bicarbonate as raw materials. China has not announced a proposed date of entry into force of the standard. This report contains an unofficial translation of the draft standard.

Fonte/Source: https://www.fas.usda.gov/data/china-china-notifies-draft-national-food-safety-standard-food-nutritional-fortifier-manganese

