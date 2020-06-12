venerdì, Giugno 12, 2020
CHINA: CHINA NOTIFIES DRAFT NATIONAL FOOD SAFETY STANDARD FOR QUICK-FROZEN FLOUR AND RICE PRODUCTS AND QUICK-FROZEN PREPARED FOODS – SPS 1154

(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), ven 12 giugno 2020

On May 12, 2020, China notified the National Food Safety Standard for Quick-Frozen Flour and Rice Products and Quick-Frozen Prepared Foods (Draft for Comments) to the WTO SPS Committee as G/SPS/N/CHN/1154. The comment deadline is July 11, 2020. Comments can be sent to China’s SPS Enquiry Point at <a The standard provides technical, sensory, microbial, and other requirements for quick-frozen flour and rice products and quick-frozen prepared foods. This report contains an unofficial translation of the draft standard.

Fonte/Source: https://www.fas.usda.gov/data/china-china-notifies-draft-national-food-safety-standard-quick-frozen-flour-and-rice-products

