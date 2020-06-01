CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER AT NUWC HEADQUARTERS WINS 2019 NDIA MARTELL-BUSHNELL AWARD

(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), lun 01 giugno 2020

Dr. Vittorio Ricci, chief technology officer of the Naval Undersea Warfare Center (NUWC) Headquarters, has won the 2019 National Defense Industrial Association (NDIA) Vice Admiral Charles B. Martell-David Bushnell Award.

This award honors individuals who have made exceptional contributions in the field of antisubmarine warfare and/or undersea warfare (USW) technology, have sustained USW involvement and are widely recognized in the Department of Defense community.

Dr. Ricci, a resident of Narragansett, Rhode Island, served as NUWC Division Newport’s CTO from 2015-19, shaping and implementing the Division’s overall strategy on science and technology (S&T) matters. Throughout his 35-year NUWC career, Dr. Ricci has distinguished himself for his superb technical contributions and leadership.

In his current role as CTO at NUWC Headquarters, he is the senior S&T advisor to the commander, Naval Surface Warfare Center (NSWC)/NUWC and NSWC/NUWC executive director. He communicates the technical vision of NUWC and NSWC with a wide range of stakeholders, including those in military, government, industry and academia roles.

Throughout his career, he has developed S&T roadmaps and strategic planning initiatives, and led numerous forward-looking technology development efforts that have significantly contributed to the Navy’s USW capabilities. For more than three decades, Dr. Ricci has focused his energy and efforts to ensuring NUWC and the Navy are better prepared to meet the USW challenges and needs of today’s Navy, tomorrow’s Navy and the Navy after next.

Dr. Ricci will be honored at a future NDIA awards ceremony.

