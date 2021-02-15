CHICKEN FEATHER FIBER BASED BIO-PIEZOELECTRIC ENERGY HARVESTER: AN EFFICIENT GREEN ENERGY SOURCE FOR FLEXIBLE ELECTRONICS

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), lun 15 febbraio 2021

Sustainable Energy Fuels, 2021, Accepted Manuscript

DOI: 10.1039/D0SE01433H, Paper

Epsita Kar, Moumita Barman, Soumen Das, Ankita Das, Pallab Datta, Sampad Mukherjee, Mahmoud Tavakoli, Nillohit Mukherjee, Navonil Bose

Large demands of wearable electronics and self-powered biomedical devices have triggered the search for efficient, biocompatible, flexible energy harvesters. However it is still challenging to develop such advanced energy harvesters…

The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry

Fonte/Source: http://pubs.rsc.org/en/Content/ArticleLanding/2021/SE/D0SE01433H