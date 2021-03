(AGENPARL) – ILLINOIS, ven 05 marzo 2021

CHICAGO – The Chicago Department of Public Health (CDPH) and Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today announced the first case in Illinois of the COVID-19 variant called P.1. The P.1 variant was first identified in travelers from Brazil during routine airport screening in Tokyo, Japan, in early January but has subsequently been identified in several other countries.

Fonte/Source: https://www2.illinois.gov/Pages/news-item.aspx?ReleaseID=22895