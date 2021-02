(AGENPARL) – WORCESTER (MASSACHUSETTS), ven 05 febbraio 2021 New research demonstrates that scalp cooling physically protects hair follicles from chemotherapy drugs. It is the world’s first piece of biological evidence that explains how scalp cooling actually works and the mechanism behind its protection of the hair follicle.

Fonte/Source: https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/02/210203144524.htm