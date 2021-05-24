(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), lun 24 maggio 2021

Chem. Commun., 2021, Advance Article
DOI: 10.1039/D1CC01522B, Communication
Lianguo Chen, Hong-jian Wang, Teng-fei Ji, Chong-Jing Zhang
Activity-based protein profiling (ABPP) of a natural inhibitor of inflammation revealed multiple protein regulators of inflammation.
To cite this article before page numbers are assigned, use the DOI form of citation above.
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry


Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/CC/~3/Nt4IzCeTOmU/D1CC01522B

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here