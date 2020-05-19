martedì, Maggio 19, 2020
Breaking News

THE EUROPEAN UNION CONTRIBUTES TO STRENGTHEN THE EDUCATION SYSTEM IN BANGLADESH WITH…

JAMAICA : REQUEST FOR PURCHASE UNDER THE RAPID FINANCING INSTRUMENT-PRESS RELEASE; STAFF…

CORONAVIRUS STATUTORY SICK PAY REBATE SCHEME SET TO LAUNCH

£37 MILLION TO SUPPORT CHILDREN WITH COMPLEX NEEDS

MEASURING ECONOMIC WELFARE: WHAT AND HOW?

SECRETARY POMPEO’S CALL WITH TURKISH FOREIGN MINISTER MEVLUT CAVUSOGLU

SECRETARY POMPEO’S CALL WITH TURKISH FOREIGN MINISTER MEVLUT CAVUSOGLU

MOST-VIEWED BILLS – WEEK OF MAY 17, 2020

IL PAPA AI GIOVANI: KAROL CI DICE CHE LE PROVE SI SUPERANO…

TIMOR-LESTE’S NATIONAL DAY

Agenparl

CHEMODIVERGENT SYNTHESIS OF FUNCTIONALIZED METHANODIBENZO[B,F][1,5]DIAZOCIN-13-YLMETHANONES AND TETRAHYDROQUINOLINES VIA SOLVENT-DEPENDENT AB2 AND A2B2 MULTICOMPONENT ANNULATION REACTIONS

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mar 19 maggio 2020

A solvent-dependent chemodivergent approach was established for the synthesis of 6,12-methanodibenzo[b,f][1,5]diazocin-13-ylmethanones and 2,3,4-trisubstituted 1,2,3,4-tetrahydroquinolines involving two distinct multicomponent processes under basic conditions. The AB2 three-component and A2B2 four-component reactions between 2-aminoarylaldehydes and aryl methyl ketones under basic conditions afforded 6,12-methanodibenzo[b,f][1,5]diazocin-13-ylmethanones (up to 95%) and trisubstituted tetrahydroquinolines (up to 84%), respectively, based on the nature of the solvent employed. The skeletal diversity and complexity was attained in these high atom and step economic processes by creating four new bonds in a single synthetic operation from readily available simple starting materials.

You have access to this article



Please wait while we load your content…


Something went wrong. Try again?

Fonte/Source: http://pubs.rsc.org/en/Content/ArticleLanding/2020/QO/D0QO00449A

Post collegati

CATALYTIC SYNTHESIS OF METHACROLEIN VIA THE CONDENSATION OF FORMALDEHYDE AND PROPIONALDEHYDE WITH L-PROLINE

Redazione

CHEMODIVERGENT SYNTHESIS OF FUNCTIONALIZED METHANODIBENZO[B,F][1,5]DIAZOCIN-13-YLMETHANONES AND TETRAHYDROQUINOLINES VIA SOLVENT-DEPENDENT AB2 AND A2B2 MULTICOMPONENT ANNULATION REACTIONS

Redazione

ITC-T/C-INTR2020-01198 – CITIZENS LONG DISTANCE COMPANY

Redazione

SES-REG-INTR2020-01201 – CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS ENTE

Redazione

ITC-ASG-INTR2020-01203 – FRONTIER COMMUNICATIONS NORTHWES

Redazione

SES-STA-INTR2020-01200 – CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS ENTE

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More