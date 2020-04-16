sabato, Aprile 18, 2020
CHEMO- AND REGIOSELECTIVE CLICK REACTIONS THROUGH NICKEL-CATALYZED AZIDE–ALKYNE CYCLOADDITION

by Redazione07

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), gio 16 aprile 2020

Metal-catalyzed cycloaddition is an expeditious synthetic route to functionalized heterocyclic frameworks. However, achieving reactivity-controlled metal-catalyzed azide–alkyne cycloadditions from competing internal alkynes has been challenging. Herein, we report a nickel-catalyzed [3 + 2] cycloaddition of unsymmetrical alkynes with organic azides to afford functionalized 1,2,3-triazoles with excellent regio- and chemoselectivity control. Terminal alkynes and cyanoalkynes afford 1,5-disubstituted triazoles and 1,4,5-trisubstituted triazoles bearing a 4-cyano substituent, respectively. Thioalkynes and ynamides exhibit inverse regioselectivity compared with terminal alkynes and cyanoalkynes, affording 1,4,5-trisubstituted triazoles with 5-thiol and 5-amide substituents, respectively. Density functional theory calculations are performed for the elucidation of the reaction mechanism. The computed mechanism suggests that a nickellacyclopropene intermediate is generated by the oxidative addition of the alkyne substrate to the Ni(0)-Xantphos catalyst, and the subsequent C–N coupling of this intermediate with an azide is responsible for the chemo- and regioselectivity.

Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/OB/~3/cpczpqBOQtc/D0OB00579G

