CHEMIST WAREHOUSE WNBL SEASON – ROUND 5 DOUBLE HEADER

(AGENPARL) – CAIRNS (AUSTRALIA), lun 09 novembre 2020

Fri 11 Dec 2020

Time: 6:00pm – 10:00pm

Location: Cairns Pop-up arena

Website: bit.ly/TicketsWNBL

Don’t miss this doubleheader in Round 5 of the 2020 Chemist Warehouse WNBL season at Cairns Pop-Up Arena!

Game 52: Melbourne Boomers v Bendigo Spirit
Game 53: Townsville Fire v Adelaide Lightning

The first game tips off at 5.00pm AEST / 6.00pm AEDT

Last updated: 09 November 2020

Fonte/Source: https://www.cairns.qld.gov.au/whats-on/whats-on/events/chemist-warehouse-wnbl-season-round-5-double-header

