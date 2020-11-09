CHEMIST WAREHOUSE WNBL SEASON – ROUND 5 DOUBLE HEADER

(AGENPARL) – CAIRNS (AUSTRALIA), lun 09 novembre 2020
Fri 11 Dec 2020 06:00 pm
Fri 11 Dec 2020
Fri 11 Dec 2020
Time: 6:00pm – 10:00pm
Location: Cairns Pop-up arena
Website: bit.ly/TicketsWNBL
Companion card: no
Don’t miss this doubleheader in Round 5 of the 2020 Chemist Warehouse WNBL season at Cairns Pop-Up Arena!
Game 52: Melbourne Boomers v Bendigo Spirit
Game 53: Townsville Fire v Adelaide Lightning
The first game tips off at 5.00pm AEST / 6.00pm AEDT
Last updated: 09 November 2020
