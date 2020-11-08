lunedì, Novembre 9, 2020
Agenparl

CHEMIST WAREHOUSE WNBL CHAMPIONSHIP ROUND 2

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – CAIRNS (AUSTRALIA), dom 08 novembre 2020

Sat 21 Nov 2020

Time: 6:30pm – 10:00pm

Location: Cairns Pop-Up Arena

Website: bit.ly/TicketsWNBL

Category: Sport & fitness

Don’t miss this doubleheader in Round 2 of the 2020 Chemist Warehouse WNBL season at Cairns Pop-Up Arena!

Game 19: Southside Flyers v Perth Lynx
Game 20: Sydney Uni Flames v UC Capitals

The first game will tip off at 6.30pm AEST / 7.30pm AEDT

Last updated: 09 November 2020

Fonte/Source: https://www.cairns.qld.gov.au/whats-on/whats-on/events/chemist-warehouse-wnbl-championship

