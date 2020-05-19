martedì, Maggio 19, 2020
Breaking News

GIUSTIZIA: SISTO (FI), SFIDUCIA? SPERIAMO IN FOLGORAZIONE SU VIA PALAZZO MADAMA

DECRETO-LEGGE EMERGENZA COVID-19: AVVIATO ESAME IN 1A COMMISSIONE

CS SCUOLA, AZZOLINA FIRMA DECRETO: VIA LIBERA ALL’ASSUNZIONE SU POSTI LIBERATI DAI…

PACCHETTO ECONOMIA CIRCOLARE

COMUNICATO: COVID-19 E COOPERAZIONE MULTILATERALE, AUDIZIONE ZAPPIA (ONU) E GUERRA (OMS) –…

COMUNICATO: ECONOMIA CIRCOLARE, AUDIZIONE ASSOCIAZIONI – MERCOLEDì DALLE 14 DIRETTA WEBTV

COMUNICATO: COVID-19, AUDIZIONE MIOZZO, PROTEZIONE CIVILE – MERCOLEDì ALLE 13.15 DIRETTA WEBTV

COMUNICATO: COMMISSIONE LAVORO, INTERROGAZIONI A RISPOSTA IMMEDIATA – MERCOLEDì ALLE 13 DIRETTA…

MINISTER OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS OF BELARUS VLADIMIR MAKEI PARTICIPATES IN THE MEETING…

EU MINISTERS TO DISCUSS COMMISSION RECOMMENDATIONS FOR MEASURES TO REVIVE TRAVEL AND…

Agenparl

CHEMILUMINESCENT SELF-REPORTING SUPRAMOLECULAR TRANSFORMATIONS ON MACROMOLECULAR SCAFFOLDS

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mar 19 maggio 2020

We introduce the synthesis of a self-reporting system with a chemiluminescent output, which is regulated via dynamic supramolecular complex formation. By free radical polymerization and subsequent post-polymerization modification, a copolymer decorated with luminol and superbase (i.e. 1,5,7-triaza-bicyclo-[4.4.0]dec-5-ene (TBD)) moieties was synthesized, which in turn forms supramolecular host-guest-complexation with randomly methylated β-cyclodextrin (Me-β-CD). Post hydrogen peroxide addition, the host-guest-interactions with the self-assembly are broken, and the luminol is oxidized to 3-aminopthalic acid (3-APA). Critically, no additional base, buffer or catalyst is required to generate a striking blue light emitting of the polymeric system that is detectable by the naked eye. Thus, a fast and easy detection of reactive oxygen species (ROS), such as hydrogen peroxide, under mild conditions is established. The self-reporting system and its chemiluminescent properties are characterized by 1D and 2D NMR spectroscopy (particularly NOESY), dynamic light scattering (DLS), UV/Vis spectroscopy and chemiluminescence (CL) measurements.

This article is Open Access



Please wait while we load your content…


Something went wrong. Try again?

Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/PY/~3/lRGzX76Uc94/D0PY00332H

Post collegati

ZN(II) DETECTION AND BIOLOGICAL ACTIVITY OF A MACROCYCLE CONTAINING A BIS(OXADIAZOLE)PYRIDINE DERIVATIVE AS FLUOROPHORE

Redazione

DATA INIZIO: 11/06/2020 – SETTORE: AEREO – RILEVANZA: NAZIONALE – REGIONE: ITALIA – PROVINCIA: TUTTE

Redazione

CHEMILUMINESCENT SELF-REPORTING SUPRAMOLECULAR TRANSFORMATIONS ON MACROMOLECULAR SCAFFOLDS

Redazione

A MONOCOMPONENT BIFUNCTIONAL BENZOPHENONE-CARBAZOLE TYPE II PHOTOINITIATOR FOR LED PHOTOINITIATING SYSTEMS

Redazione

SYNTHESIS OF 18O-LABELLED ALCOHOLS FROM UNLABELLED ALCOHOLS

Redazione

DELIBERAZIONE DELLA GIUNTA REGIONALE N. 545 (BUR N.72 DEL 19/05/2020)

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More