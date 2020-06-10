CHEMICAL TRANSFORMATIONS OF PUSH–PULL FLUORENONES: PUSH–PULL DIBENZODICYANOFULVENES AS WELL AS FLUORENONE– AND DIBENZODICYANOFULVENE–TETRACYANOBUTADIENE CONJUGATES

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mer 10 giugno 2020

Org. Biomol. Chem., 2020, 18,4198-4209

DOI: 10.1039/C9OB02706H, Paper

Shin-ichiro Kato, Tomokazu Kijima, Yoshihito Shiota, Tsukasa Abe, Satoshi Kuwako, Hidenori Miyauchi, Naoki Yoshikawa, Koji Yamamoto, Kazunari Yoshizawa, Toshitada Yoshihara, Seiji Tobita, Yosuke Nakamura

We report push–pull fluorenones (FOs) that can be transformed into dibenzodicyanofulvenes (DBDCFs). These FOs and DBDCFs, which contain a CC bond, can subsequently be converted into tetracyanobutadiene conjugates.

