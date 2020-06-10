mercoledì, Giugno 10, 2020
CHEMICAL TRANSFORMATIONS OF PUSH–PULL FLUORENONES: PUSH–PULL DIBENZODICYANOFULVENES AS WELL AS FLUORENONE– AND DIBENZODICYANOFULVENE–TETRACYANOBUTADIENE CONJUGATES

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mer 10 giugno 2020

Org. Biomol. Chem., 2020, 18,4198-4209
DOI: 10.1039/C9OB02706H, Paper
Shin-ichiro Kato, Tomokazu Kijima, Yoshihito Shiota, Tsukasa Abe, Satoshi Kuwako, Hidenori Miyauchi, Naoki Yoshikawa, Koji Yamamoto, Kazunari Yoshizawa, Toshitada Yoshihara, Seiji Tobita, Yosuke Nakamura
We report push–pull fluorenones (FOs) that can be transformed into dibenzodicyanofulvenes (DBDCFs). These FOs and DBDCFs, which contain a CC bond, can subsequently be converted into tetracyanobutadiene conjugates.
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry


Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/OB/~3/2B8PAj9CSvI/C9OB02706H

