giovedì, Aprile 30, 2020
Breaking News

LA VICINANZA DEL PAPA AI BRACCIANTI SFRUTTATI DAL CAPORALATO

UK LEADS GLOBAL FIGHT TO PROTECT UP TO 75 MILLION CHILDREN AGAINST…

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 1516 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – TRATTAZIONE IN SEDE…

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 1714 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – TRATTAZIONE IN SEDE…

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 1582 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – NOMINA RELATORE

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 1582 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – TRATTAZIONE IN SEDE…

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 1438 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – TRATTAZIONE IN SEDE…

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 1714 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – NOMINA RELATORE

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 1555 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – TRATTAZIONE IN SEDE…

IN LIBANO CRESCE LA PROTESTA SOCIALE. LA CARITAS AIUTA CHI HA FAME

Agenparl

CHEMICAL POTENTIALS OF ELECTRIC DOUBLE LAYERS AT METAL–ELECTROLYTE INTERFACES: DEPENDENCE ON ELECTROLYTE CONCENTRATION AND ELECTRODE MATERIALS, AND APPLICATION TO FIELD-EFFECT TRANSISTORS

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mer 29 aprile 2020

Phys. Chem. Chem. Phys., 2020, Advance Article
DOI: 10.1039/D0CP00423E, Paper
Chihiro Nanjo, Daisuke Yokogawa, Michio M. Matsushita, Kunio Awaga
We experimentally and theoretically reveal the chemical potentials of electric double layers at metal–electrolyte interfaces for carrier injections.
To cite this article before page numbers are assigned, use the DOI form of citation above.
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry


Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/CP/~3/PEH51nD31aU/D0CP00423E

Post collegati

CHEMICAL POTENTIALS OF ELECTRIC DOUBLE LAYERS AT METAL–ELECTROLYTE INTERFACES: DEPENDENCE ON ELECTROLYTE CONCENTRATION AND ELECTRODE MATERIALS, AND APPLICATION TO FIELD-EFFECT TRANSISTORS

Redazione

MARKET MONITOR: FAHRZEUG-NEUZULASSUNGEN IN DEUTSCHLAND, JANUAR–MäRZ 2020

Redazione

CATALYTIC METHANE TECHNOLOGY FOR CARBON NANOTUBES AND GRAPHENE

Redazione

EMERGENZA COVID-19, AGGIORNAMENTO DEL 29 APRILE (DATI 28 APRILE)

Redazione

FOREIGN MINISTRY’S ASSISTANCE ABROAD REINFORCED REMOTELY FROM HELSINKI DURING CORONAVIRUS CRISIS

Redazione

CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More