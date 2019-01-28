(agenparl) – wayzata, minnesota, stati uniti lun 28 gennaio 2019

Creates a premier bank in the Midwest with $45 billion in assets

Enhances competitive position by delivering the scale,

profitability and predictable performance required to compete and win

in an evolving market

Merger combines two complementary platforms – strengthening each

company’s standalone growth profile

EPS accretion, relative to consensus estimates, of 17% to Chemical

shareholders and 31% to TCF shareholders; 2.7-year tangible book value

per share earn back

Combined company retains shared values including deep community

ties, customer-centric focus and commitment to performance

Significant operation centers in Minneapolis, Midland and Chicago

DETROIT & WAYZATA, Minn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–

Chemical Financial Corporation (“Chemical”) (NASDAQ: CHFC) and TCF

Financial Corporation (“TCF”) (NYSE: TCF) today announced the signing of

a definitive agreement under which the companies will combine in an

all-stock merger of equals transaction. Under the terms of the

agreement, which was unanimously approved by the boards of directors of

both companies, TCF will merge into Chemical, and the combined holding

company and bank will operate under the TCF name and brand following the

closing of the transaction.

The merger combines two complementary banking platforms to create a

premier Midwest bank that will be uniquely positioned to capitalize on

market opportunities and broaden the channels and customers it serves

through increased scale and expanded product offerings. The combined

company will have approximately $45 billion in assets, $34 billion in

total deposits and more than 500 branches across nine states, including

four of the top 10 Midwest markets. It will leverage the strengths of

Chemical’s community banking and wealth management capabilities with

TCF’s large deposit franchise and expertise in wholesale lending on a

national basis.

“With a shared strategic vision and increased scale and capabilities,

our two complementary banking platforms will be positioned to better

serve our customers and communities,” said Chemical’s Chairman Gary

Torgow. “The combination of TCF and Chemical creates the largest midcap

bank in the Midwest, poised to deliver double-digit EPS accretion for

each set of shareholders, significant cost synergies, top-tier return

metrics, a more diversified balance sheet and a lower risk profile. We

also share a deep commitment to supporting and giving back to the

communities we serve.”

TCF Chairman, CEO and President Craig Dahl said, “We are confident that

this merger will enhance our ability to deliver stronger and more

sustainable growth and greater value creation than either company could

achieve alone. The new TCF will have attractive positions in both its

product suite and market footprint as well as a more diversified loan

portfolio and increased lending capabilities across asset classes,

geographies and industry verticals. Through improved profitability and

earnings predictability, we will be able to reinvest in the business to

drive multiple growth engines, enhance our ability to compete in the

next generation of banking and sustain consistent return on capital for

shareholders. We believe the combined company will also create new

opportunities for our employees and enable us to attract and retain top

talent.”

Strategic Benefits of the Merger

Enhanced scale and capabilities: The combined organization will

be strategically positioned to capitalize on market opportunities and

better serve its customers throughout several of the largest, most

attractive markets in the Midwest. Together, the companies will have the

scale to better invest, compete and outperform by leveraging leading

market positions and complementary products. Limited overlap of markets

and product suites will benefit customers through a consistent

go-to-market approach and minimal disruption.

Accelerates achievement of each company’s strategic priorities:

Complementary operations with limited overlap will broaden the

opportunities to drive sustainable growth and increase market share.

TCF’s strength in national lending verticals complements Chemical’s core

in-market commercial lending and wealth management offerings. The two

banks’ shared strengths in infrastructure, digital platforms, and

mortgage banking will enhance the combined organization’s position while

improving efficiency.

More balanced deposit mix and loan portfolio: The combination

creates a more diversified deposit mix between retail and commercial

business lines and a more balanced loan portfolio across geographies,

asset classes and commercial industries. On a combined basis, the

company expects to have increased capacity for loan growth while

maintaining its current risk thresholds.

Complementary values and community focus: Both organizations

share a legacy of developing deep community ties, along with core values

centered on customer service, accountability, and adaptability to market

changes. The combined organization will have a stronger, deeper

leadership team with complementary expertise to drive enhanced

operational performance, strategic growth, and risk management. In

addition, the combined bank will continue to provide philanthropic,

civic, and economic development support to the communities in which it

operates.

Financial Benefits of the Merger

The transaction is projected to deliver 17% EPS accretion to Chemical

and 31% EPS accretion to TCF by 2020, with a tangible book value

earn-back period of 2.7 years. Pro forma merged company financial

metrics are based on each company’s stand-alone consensus median analyst

estimates, estimated combined company cost synergies, anticipated

purchase accounting adjustments, and the expected merger closing

time-frame. On a pro forma basis, the business is expected to deliver

top-tier operating and return metrics with cost savings on a

fully-phased in basis, including:

Return on Average Tangible Common Equity of approximately 19%

Return on Average Assets of approximately 1.6%, and

Efficiency ratio of approximately 53%.

In addition, the transaction is expected to generate approximately $180

million in annual run-rate cost synergies by 2020, with minimal

reductions in branches.

Transaction Details

Under the terms of the agreement, TCF shareholders will receive 0.5081

shares of Chemical common stock for each share of TCF common stock based

on a fixed exchange ratio, equivalent to $21.58 per TCF share based on

the closing price as of January 25, 2019. Each outstanding share of

5.70% Series C Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock of TCF will be

converted into the right to receive one share of a newly created series

of preferred stock of Chemical. Upon completion of the deal, TCF and

Chemical shareholders will own 54% and 46% of the combined company,

respectively, on a fully diluted basis.

Governance and Leadership

The combined company will be headquartered in Detroit and maintain a

significant operating presence in Minneapolis as well as Midland and

Chicago. The combined company will be led by:

Gary Torgow, who will serve as executive chairman of the board of

directors;

Financial Corporation’s board of directors, will serve as lead

independent director;

Dennis Klaeser, who will serve as CFO;

Brian Maass, who will serve as deputy CFO and treasurer; and

David Provost will become chairman of the combined bank and Tom Shafer

will become president and COO of the combined bank.

Additional leadership team members will be comprised of highly

experienced and proven executives who reflect the strengths and

capabilities of both banks and will share equally in the integration

process.

The combined company’s board of directors will have sixteen directors,

consisting of eight directors from TCF and eight directors from Chemical.

Timing and Approvals

The merger is expected to close in the late third or early fourth

quarter of 2019, subject to satisfaction of customary closing

conditions, including receipt of customary regulatory approvals and

approval by the shareholders of each company.

Advisors

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods is acting as financial advisor to, and rendered

a fairness opinion to the board of directors of, Chemical. Nelson

Mullins Riley & Scarborough, LLP and Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz are

serving as legal counsel to Chemical. J.P. Morgan Securities LLC is

acting as lead financial advisor to, and rendered a fairness opinion to

the board of directors of, TCF. Perkins Advisors, LLC is also acting as

financial advisor to TCF, and Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP is serving

as legal counsel.

About Chemical Financial Corporation

Chemical Financial Corporation is the largest banking company

headquartered and operating branch offices in Michigan. Chemical

operates through its subsidiary bank, Chemical Bank, with 212 banking

offices located primarily in Michigan, northeast Ohio and northern

Indiana. As of December 31, 2018, Chemical had total consolidated assets

of $21.5 billion. Chemical Financial Corporation’s common stock trades

on The NASDAQ Stock Market under the symbol CHFC and is one of the

issuers comprising The NASDAQ Global Select Market and the S&P MidCap

400 Index. More information about Chemical Financial Corporation is

available by visiting the “Investor Information” section of its website

at www.chemicalbank.com.

About TCF Financial Corporation

TCF is a Wayzata, Minnesota-based national bank holding company. As of

December 31, 2018, TCF had $23.7 billion in total assets and 314 bank

branches in Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Colorado, Wisconsin, Arizona

and South Dakota providing retail and commercial banking services. TCF,

through its subsidiaries, also conducts commercial leasing and equipment

finance business in all 50 states and commercial inventory finance

business in all 50 states and Canada. For more information about TCF,

please visit http://ir.tcfbank.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included in this press release which are not historical in

nature are intended to be, and hereby are identified as, forward-looking

statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation

Reform Act of 1995. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but

are not limited to, statements regarding the outlook and expectations of

Chemical and TCF with respect to their planned merger, the strategic

benefits and financial benefits of the merger, including the expected

impact of the transaction on the combined company’s future financial

performance (including anticipated accretion to earnings per share, the

tangible book value earn-back period and other operating and return

metrics), and the timing of the closing of the transaction. Words such

as “may,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,”

“assume,” “approximately,” “continue,” “should,” “could,” “will,”

“poised,” and variations of such words and similar expressions are

intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking

statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are

difficult to predict with regard to timing, extent, likelihood and

degree of occurrence, which could cause actual results to differ

materially from anticipated results. Such risks, uncertainties and

assumptions, include, among others, the following:

the failure to obtain necessary regulatory approvals when expected or

at all (and the risk that such approvals may result in the imposition

of conditions that could adversely affect the combined company or the

expected benefits of the transaction);

or to satisfy any of the other closing conditions to the transaction

on a timely basis or at all;

give rise to the right of one or both of the parties to terminate the

merger agreement;

including anticipated cost savings and strategic gains, are not

realized when expected or at all, including as a result of the impact

of, or problems arising from, the integration of the two companies or

as a result of the strength of the economy, competitive factors in the

areas where Chemical and TCF do business, or as a result of other

unexpected factors or events;

any change in the assumptions used regarding the assets purchased and

liabilities assumed to determine their fair value;

and opportunities;

relationships, including those resulting from the announcement or

completion of the transaction;

prices at which such repurchases may be effectuated;

Chemical or TCF;

which may take longer than anticipated or be more costly than

anticipated or have unanticipated adverse results relating to

Chemical’s or TCF’s existing businesses;

other factors that may affect future results of Chemical and TCF

including changes in asset quality and credit risk; the inability to

sustain revenue and earnings growth; changes in interest rates and

capital markets; inflation; customer borrowing, repayment, investment

and deposit practices; the impact, extent and timing of technological

changes; capital management activities; and other actions of the

Federal Reserve Board and legislative and regulatory actions and

reforms.

Additional factors that could cause results to differ materially from

those described above can be found in the risk factors described in Item

1A of each of Chemical’s and TCF’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with

the SEC for the year ended December 31, 2017. Annualized, pro forma,

projected and estimated numbers are used for illustrative purpose only,

are not forecasts and may not reflect actual results. Chemical and TCF

disclaim any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking

statements contained in this press release, which speak only as of the

date hereof, whether as a result of new information, future events or

otherwise, except as required by law.

Important Additional Information and Where to Find It

This communication is being made in respect of the proposed merger

transaction between Chemical and TCF. In connection with the proposed

merger, Chemical will file with the SEC a Registration Statement on Form

S-4 that will include the Joint Proxy Statement of Chemical and TCF and

a Prospectus of Chemical, as well as other relevant documents regarding

the proposed transaction. A definitive Joint Proxy Statement/Prospectus

will also be sent to Chemical and TCF shareholders. INVESTORS ARE URGED

TO READ THE REGISTRATION STATEMENT AND THE JOINT PROXY

STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS REGARDING THE MERGER WHEN IT BECOMES AVAILABLE AND

ANY OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS FILED WITH THE SEC, AS WELL AS ANY

AMENDMENTS OR SUPPLEMENTS TO THOSE DOCUMENTS, BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN

IMPORTANT INFORMATION.

This communication does not constitute an offer to sell or the

solicitation of an offer to buy any securities or a solicitation of any

vote or approval, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any

jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful

prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such

jurisdiction.

A free copy of the Joint Proxy Statement/Prospectus, once available, as

well as other filings containing information about Chemical and TCF, may

be obtained at the SEC’s Internet site (http://www.sec.gov).

You will also be able to obtain these documents, free of charge, from

Chemical by accessing Chemical’s website at http://www.chemicalbank.com

(which website is not incorporated herein by reference) or from TCF by

accessing TCF’s website at http://www.tcfbank.com

(which website is not incorporated herein by reference). Copies of the

Joint Proxy Statement/Prospectus once available can also be obtained,

free of charge, by directing a request to Chemical Investor Relations at

Investor Relations, Chemical Financial Corporation, 333 W. Fort Street,

Suite 1800, Detroit, MI 48226, by calling ( or by sending

an e-mail to <a rel="nofollow"

or to TCF Investor Relations at Investor Relations, TCF Financial

Corporation, 200 Lake Street East, EXO-02C, Wayzata, MN 55391 by calling

( or by sending an e-mail to <a rel="nofollow"

Participants in Solicitation

Chemical and TCF and certain of their respective directors and executive

officers may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies

from Chemical and TCF shareholders in respect of the transaction

described in the Joint Proxy Statement/Prospectus. Information regarding

Chemical’s directors and executive officers is contained in Chemical’s

Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017, its

Proxy Statement on Schedule 14A, dated March 16, 2018, and certain of

its Current Reports on Form 8-K, which are filed with the SEC.

Information regarding TCF’s directors and executive officers is

contained in TCF’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended

December 31, 2017, its Proxy Statement on Schedule 14A, dated March 14,

2018, and certain of its Current Reports on Form 8-K, which are filed

with the SEC. Additional information regarding the interests of those

participants and other persons who may be deemed participants in the

transaction may be obtained by reading the Joint Proxy

Statement/Prospectus regarding the proposed merger when it becomes

available. Free copies of this document may be obtained as described in

the preceding paragraph.

Fonte/Source: http://ir.tcfbank.com/file.aspx?IID=102002&FID=396501267