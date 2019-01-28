(agenparl) – wayzata, minnesota, stati uniti lun 28 gennaio 2019
- Creates a premier bank in the Midwest with $45 billion in assets
-
Enhances competitive position by delivering the scale,
profitability and predictable performance required to compete and win
in an evolving market
-
Merger combines two complementary platforms – strengthening each
company’s standalone growth profile
-
EPS accretion, relative to consensus estimates, of 17% to Chemical
shareholders and 31% to TCF shareholders; 2.7-year tangible book value
per share earn back
-
Combined company retains shared values including deep community
ties, customer-centric focus and commitment to performance
- Significant operation centers in Minneapolis, Midland and Chicago
DETROIT & WAYZATA, Minn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–
Chemical Financial Corporation (“Chemical”) (NASDAQ: CHFC) and TCF
Financial Corporation (“TCF”) (NYSE: TCF) today announced the signing of
a definitive agreement under which the companies will combine in an
all-stock merger of equals transaction. Under the terms of the
agreement, which was unanimously approved by the boards of directors of
both companies, TCF will merge into Chemical, and the combined holding
company and bank will operate under the TCF name and brand following the
closing of the transaction.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home//en/
The merger combines two complementary banking platforms to create a
premier Midwest bank that will be uniquely positioned to capitalize on
market opportunities and broaden the channels and customers it serves
through increased scale and expanded product offerings. The combined
company will have approximately $45 billion in assets, $34 billion in
total deposits and more than 500 branches across nine states, including
four of the top 10 Midwest markets. It will leverage the strengths of
Chemical’s community banking and wealth management capabilities with
TCF’s large deposit franchise and expertise in wholesale lending on a
national basis.
“With a shared strategic vision and increased scale and capabilities,
our two complementary banking platforms will be positioned to better
serve our customers and communities,” said Chemical’s Chairman Gary
Torgow. “The combination of TCF and Chemical creates the largest midcap
bank in the Midwest, poised to deliver double-digit EPS accretion for
each set of shareholders, significant cost synergies, top-tier return
metrics, a more diversified balance sheet and a lower risk profile. We
also share a deep commitment to supporting and giving back to the
communities we serve.”
TCF Chairman, CEO and President Craig Dahl said, “We are confident that
this merger will enhance our ability to deliver stronger and more
sustainable growth and greater value creation than either company could
achieve alone. The new TCF will have attractive positions in both its
product suite and market footprint as well as a more diversified loan
portfolio and increased lending capabilities across asset classes,
geographies and industry verticals. Through improved profitability and
earnings predictability, we will be able to reinvest in the business to
drive multiple growth engines, enhance our ability to compete in the
next generation of banking and sustain consistent return on capital for
shareholders. We believe the combined company will also create new
opportunities for our employees and enable us to attract and retain top
talent.”
Strategic Benefits of the Merger
Enhanced scale and capabilities: The combined organization will
be strategically positioned to capitalize on market opportunities and
better serve its customers throughout several of the largest, most
attractive markets in the Midwest. Together, the companies will have the
scale to better invest, compete and outperform by leveraging leading
market positions and complementary products. Limited overlap of markets
and product suites will benefit customers through a consistent
go-to-market approach and minimal disruption.
Accelerates achievement of each company’s strategic priorities:
Complementary operations with limited overlap will broaden the
opportunities to drive sustainable growth and increase market share.
TCF’s strength in national lending verticals complements Chemical’s core
in-market commercial lending and wealth management offerings. The two
banks’ shared strengths in infrastructure, digital platforms, and
mortgage banking will enhance the combined organization’s position while
improving efficiency.
More balanced deposit mix and loan portfolio: The combination
creates a more diversified deposit mix between retail and commercial
business lines and a more balanced loan portfolio across geographies,
asset classes and commercial industries. On a combined basis, the
company expects to have increased capacity for loan growth while
maintaining its current risk thresholds.
Complementary values and community focus: Both organizations
share a legacy of developing deep community ties, along with core values
centered on customer service, accountability, and adaptability to market
changes. The combined organization will have a stronger, deeper
leadership team with complementary expertise to drive enhanced
operational performance, strategic growth, and risk management. In
addition, the combined bank will continue to provide philanthropic,
civic, and economic development support to the communities in which it
operates.
Financial Benefits of the Merger
The transaction is projected to deliver 17% EPS accretion to Chemical
and 31% EPS accretion to TCF by 2020, with a tangible book value
earn-back period of 2.7 years. Pro forma merged company financial
metrics are based on each company’s stand-alone consensus median analyst
estimates, estimated combined company cost synergies, anticipated
purchase accounting adjustments, and the expected merger closing
time-frame. On a pro forma basis, the business is expected to deliver
top-tier operating and return metrics with cost savings on a
fully-phased in basis, including:
- Return on Average Tangible Common Equity of approximately 19%
- Return on Average Assets of approximately 1.6%, and
- Efficiency ratio of approximately 53%.
In addition, the transaction is expected to generate approximately $180
million in annual run-rate cost synergies by 2020, with minimal
reductions in branches.
Transaction Details
Under the terms of the agreement, TCF shareholders will receive 0.5081
shares of Chemical common stock for each share of TCF common stock based
on a fixed exchange ratio, equivalent to $21.58 per TCF share based on
the closing price as of January 25, 2019. Each outstanding share of
5.70% Series C Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock of TCF will be
converted into the right to receive one share of a newly created series
of preferred stock of Chemical. Upon completion of the deal, TCF and
Chemical shareholders will own 54% and 46% of the combined company,
respectively, on a fully diluted basis.
Governance and Leadership
The combined company will be headquartered in Detroit and maintain a
significant operating presence in Minneapolis as well as Midland and
Chicago. The combined company will be led by:
-
Gary Torgow, who will serve as executive chairman of the board of
directors;
-
Vance Opperman, who is the current lead independent director of TCF
Financial Corporation’s board of directors, will serve as lead
independent director;
- Craig Dahl, who will serve as CEO and president;
- Dennis Klaeser, who will serve as CFO;
- Brian Maass, who will serve as deputy CFO and treasurer; and
David Provost will become chairman of the combined bank and Tom Shafer
will become president and COO of the combined bank.
Additional leadership team members will be comprised of highly
experienced and proven executives who reflect the strengths and
capabilities of both banks and will share equally in the integration
process.
The combined company’s board of directors will have sixteen directors,
consisting of eight directors from TCF and eight directors from Chemical.
Timing and Approvals
The merger is expected to close in the late third or early fourth
quarter of 2019, subject to satisfaction of customary closing
conditions, including receipt of customary regulatory approvals and
approval by the shareholders of each company.
Advisors
Keefe, Bruyette & Woods is acting as financial advisor to, and rendered
a fairness opinion to the board of directors of, Chemical. Nelson
Mullins Riley & Scarborough, LLP and Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz are
serving as legal counsel to Chemical. J.P. Morgan Securities LLC is
acting as lead financial advisor to, and rendered a fairness opinion to
the board of directors of, TCF. Perkins Advisors, LLC is also acting as
financial advisor to TCF, and Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP is serving
as legal counsel.
Joint Conference Call and Webcast Details
Chemical and TCF will conduct a live conference call and webcast to
discuss the transaction at 10 am Eastern Time today. To listen to the
live call, please dial and enter for the conference
ID. The webcast, along with related slides, will be available on both
the Chemical website (www.chemicalbank.com)
and the TCF website (ir.tcfbank.com),
as well as through the joint transaction website, www.PremierMidwestBank.com.
A replay of the conference call will be available via the websites
listed above.
As a result of today’s merger announcement, both companies have
cancelled their previously scheduled 2018 fourth quarter earnings
conference calls.
About Chemical Financial Corporation
Chemical Financial Corporation is the largest banking company
headquartered and operating branch offices in Michigan. Chemical
operates through its subsidiary bank, Chemical Bank, with 212 banking
offices located primarily in Michigan, northeast Ohio and northern
Indiana. As of December 31, 2018, Chemical had total consolidated assets
of $21.5 billion. Chemical Financial Corporation’s common stock trades
on The NASDAQ Stock Market under the symbol CHFC and is one of the
issuers comprising The NASDAQ Global Select Market and the S&P MidCap
400 Index. More information about Chemical Financial Corporation is
available by visiting the “Investor Information” section of its website
at www.chemicalbank.com.
About TCF Financial Corporation
TCF is a Wayzata, Minnesota-based national bank holding company. As of
December 31, 2018, TCF had $23.7 billion in total assets and 314 bank
branches in Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Colorado, Wisconsin, Arizona
and South Dakota providing retail and commercial banking services. TCF,
through its subsidiaries, also conducts commercial leasing and equipment
finance business in all 50 states and commercial inventory finance
business in all 50 states and Canada. For more information about TCF,
please visit http://ir.tcfbank.com.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Statements included in this press release which are not historical in
nature are intended to be, and hereby are identified as, forward-looking
statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation
Reform Act of 1995. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but
are not limited to, statements regarding the outlook and expectations of
Chemical and TCF with respect to their planned merger, the strategic
benefits and financial benefits of the merger, including the expected
impact of the transaction on the combined company’s future financial
performance (including anticipated accretion to earnings per share, the
tangible book value earn-back period and other operating and return
metrics), and the timing of the closing of the transaction. Words such
as “may,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,”
“assume,” “approximately,” “continue,” “should,” “could,” “will,”
“poised,” and variations of such words and similar expressions are
intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking
statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are
difficult to predict with regard to timing, extent, likelihood and
degree of occurrence, which could cause actual results to differ
materially from anticipated results. Such risks, uncertainties and
assumptions, include, among others, the following:
-
the failure to obtain necessary regulatory approvals when expected or
at all (and the risk that such approvals may result in the imposition
of conditions that could adversely affect the combined company or the
expected benefits of the transaction);
-
the failure of either Chemical or TCF to obtain shareholder approval,
or to satisfy any of the other closing conditions to the transaction
on a timely basis or at all;
-
the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could
give rise to the right of one or both of the parties to terminate the
merger agreement;
-
the possibility that the anticipated benefits of the transaction,
including anticipated cost savings and strategic gains, are not
realized when expected or at all, including as a result of the impact
of, or problems arising from, the integration of the two companies or
as a result of the strength of the economy, competitive factors in the
areas where Chemical and TCF do business, or as a result of other
unexpected factors or events;
-
the impact of purchase accounting with respect to the transaction, or
any change in the assumptions used regarding the assets purchased and
liabilities assumed to determine their fair value;
-
diversion of management’s attention from ongoing business operations
and opportunities;
-
potential adverse reactions or changes to business or employee
relationships, including those resulting from the announcement or
completion of the transaction;
-
the ability of either company to effectuate share repurchases and the
prices at which such repurchases may be effectuated;
-
the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against
Chemical or TCF;
-
the integration of the businesses and operations of Chemical and TCF,
which may take longer than anticipated or be more costly than
anticipated or have unanticipated adverse results relating to
Chemical’s or TCF’s existing businesses;
- business disruptions following the merger; and
-
other factors that may affect future results of Chemical and TCF
including changes in asset quality and credit risk; the inability to
sustain revenue and earnings growth; changes in interest rates and
capital markets; inflation; customer borrowing, repayment, investment
and deposit practices; the impact, extent and timing of technological
changes; capital management activities; and other actions of the
Federal Reserve Board and legislative and regulatory actions and
reforms.
Additional factors that could cause results to differ materially from
those described above can be found in the risk factors described in Item
1A of each of Chemical’s and TCF’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with
the SEC for the year ended December 31, 2017. Annualized, pro forma,
projected and estimated numbers are used for illustrative purpose only,
are not forecasts and may not reflect actual results. Chemical and TCF
disclaim any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking
statements contained in this press release, which speak only as of the
date hereof, whether as a result of new information, future events or
otherwise, except as required by law.
Important Additional Information and Where to Find It
This communication is being made in respect of the proposed merger
transaction between Chemical and TCF. In connection with the proposed
merger, Chemical will file with the SEC a Registration Statement on Form
S-4 that will include the Joint Proxy Statement of Chemical and TCF and
a Prospectus of Chemical, as well as other relevant documents regarding
the proposed transaction. A definitive Joint Proxy Statement/Prospectus
will also be sent to Chemical and TCF shareholders. INVESTORS ARE URGED
TO READ THE REGISTRATION STATEMENT AND THE JOINT PROXY
STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS REGARDING THE MERGER WHEN IT BECOMES AVAILABLE AND
ANY OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS FILED WITH THE SEC, AS WELL AS ANY
AMENDMENTS OR SUPPLEMENTS TO THOSE DOCUMENTS, BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN
IMPORTANT INFORMATION.
This communication does not constitute an offer to sell or the
solicitation of an offer to buy any securities or a solicitation of any
vote or approval, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any
jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful
prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such
jurisdiction.
A free copy of the Joint Proxy Statement/Prospectus, once available, as
well as other filings containing information about Chemical and TCF, may
be obtained at the SEC’s Internet site (http://www.sec.gov).
You will also be able to obtain these documents, free of charge, from
Chemical by accessing Chemical’s website at http://www.chemicalbank.com
(which website is not incorporated herein by reference) or from TCF by
accessing TCF’s website at http://www.tcfbank.com
(which website is not incorporated herein by reference). Copies of the
Joint Proxy Statement/Prospectus once available can also be obtained,
free of charge, by directing a request to Chemical Investor Relations at
Investor Relations, Chemical Financial Corporation, 333 W. Fort Street,
Suite 1800, Detroit, MI 48226, by calling ( or by sending
an e-mail to <a rel="nofollow"
or to TCF Investor Relations at Investor Relations, TCF Financial
Corporation, 200 Lake Street East, EXO-02C, Wayzata, MN 55391 by calling
( or by sending an e-mail to <a rel="nofollow"
Participants in Solicitation
Chemical and TCF and certain of their respective directors and executive
officers may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies
from Chemical and TCF shareholders in respect of the transaction
described in the Joint Proxy Statement/Prospectus. Information regarding
Chemical’s directors and executive officers is contained in Chemical’s
Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017, its
Proxy Statement on Schedule 14A, dated March 16, 2018, and certain of
its Current Reports on Form 8-K, which are filed with the SEC.
Information regarding TCF’s directors and executive officers is
contained in TCF’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended
December 31, 2017, its Proxy Statement on Schedule 14A, dated March 14,
2018, and certain of its Current Reports on Form 8-K, which are filed
with the SEC. Additional information regarding the interests of those
participants and other persons who may be deemed participants in the
transaction may be obtained by reading the Joint Proxy
Statement/Prospectus regarding the proposed merger when it becomes
available. Free copies of this document may be obtained as described in
the preceding paragraph.
