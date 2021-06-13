(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), dom 13 giugno 2021

Phys. Chem. Chem. Phys., 2021, Advance Article

DOI: 10.1039/D1CP01629F, Paper

Shane J. Goettl, Srinivas Doddipatla, Zhenghai Yang, Chao He, Ralf I. Kaiser, Mateus X. Silva, Breno R. L. Galvão, Tom J. Millar

Center-of-mass velocity flux contour map for the reaction of the D1-silylidyne radical (SiD) with deuterium sulfide (D 2 S) leading to the gas-phase formation of D2-silanethione (D 2 SiS).

