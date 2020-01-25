(AGENPARL) – West Point (Georgia) sab 25 gennaio 2020

Mobile, Al. – The Point University Cheer Team traveled to Mobile, Al. for their first competition of the season. In the match up, they competed against Xavier University and University of Mobile.

Their first competition of the day was against Xavier, and they fell to the Gold Nuggets with a score of 75.76 to 72.32, because of a 5 point deduction. However, Point pulled it out when they went head to head against the Rams. The Lady Skyhawks came out on top with a score of 79.1 to 75.43.

Up Next

Point will travel to New Orleans, La. to compete in a two day competition held at Loyola University. On January 31st, they compete in the Wolfpack Invitational and on the 1st of February, the Skyhawks compete at the SSAC Conference Tournament.