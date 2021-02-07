domenica, Febbraio 7, 2021
Breaking News

MY VISIT TO MOSCOW AND THE FUTURE OF EU-RUSSIA RELATIONS

GOVERNO: DE MARIA (PD), ESECUTIVO E RISPOSTE ALL’EMERGENZA SANITARIA. POI DISCUSSIONE NEL…

LIBYA: DECLARATION BY THE HIGH REPRESENTATIVE JOSEP BORRELL ON BEHALF OF THE…

LIBYA: DECLARATION BY THE HIGH REPRESENTATIVE JOSEP BORRELL ON THE FORMATION OF…

GOVERNO: P. DE LUCA (PD), BENE ZINGARETTI, L’UE è LA SOLUZIONE

L’APPELLO DEL PAPA PER LA TUTELA DELLA VITA E LA PROTEZIONE DEI…

LA PREGHIERA DEL PAPA PER IL MYANMAR: SI PROMUOVANO GIUSTIZIA E STABILITà

IL PAPA: LA MISSIONE DELLA CHIESA è LA VICINANZA

CONTE – DI MAIO, CHIGI: RICOSTRUZIONI RIPORTATE DAL CORRIERE DELLA SERA NON…

UCRAINA, 30 ANNI DAL RINNOVO DELLE STRUTTURE ECCLESIASTICHE

Agenparl

[CHEERLEADING] CHEER RANKED NINTH IN NAIA AFTER THREE COMPETITIONS

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – WEST POINT (GEORGIA) dom 07 febbraio 2021

Cheerleading | Sun, Feb. 7, 2021 at 5:05 PM

WEST POINT, Ga. (Feb. 7, 2021) – The Point University competitive cheer team competed in Georgetown College’s virtual meet on Sunday and placed fourth, earning a score of 76.68.

Host team Georgetown won the event with a score of 86.27. After Sunday’s competition, the Skyhawks have now competed three times this season and are currently ranked No. 9 in the top-10 of the NAIA Competition Scores Ranking with an average score of 78.29.

“Regardless of today’s outcome, I am so proud of my team,” Head Coach Lara Beth Griffin said. “We have faced so many challenges and delays in practices this year, but honestly, this team has continued to impress me with their will-power and how they’ve come together to make this whole thing work. I’m so proud to coach this squad and I know we will continue to be great!”

The Skyhawks will compete again at the Southern States Athletic Conference Championship, held Saturday, Feb. 20, at the University of Mobile.

Fonte/Source: http://www.pointskyhawks.com/article/3786

Post collegati

[CHEERLEADING] CHEER RANKED NINTH IN NAIA AFTER THREE COMPETITIONS

Redazione

[BASEBALL] SKYHAWKS UPSET NO. 20 MOBILE IN SEASON OPENER

Redazione

[MEN’S BASKETBALL] FREEMAN LEADS NO. 25 SKYHAWKS OVER BUFFS IN THRILLING OT WIN

Redazione

[WOMEN’S BASKETBALL] WOMEN’S BASKETBALL PULLS OFF REDEMPTION WIN ON SENIOR DAY

Redazione

[CROSS COUNTRY] DISTANCE TEAM OPENS 2021 SEASON AT CIU

Redazione

[FOOTBALL] POINT FALLS IN SEASON OPENER TO NO. 13 REINHARDT

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More