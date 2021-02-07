[CHEERLEADING] CHEER RANKED NINTH IN NAIA AFTER THREE COMPETITIONS

(AGENPARL) – WEST POINT (GEORGIA) dom 07 febbraio 2021

WEST POINT, Ga. (Feb. 7, 2021) – The Point University competitive cheer team competed in Georgetown College’s virtual meet on Sunday and placed fourth, earning a score of 76.68.

Host team Georgetown won the event with a score of 86.27. After Sunday’s competition, the Skyhawks have now competed three times this season and are currently ranked No. 9 in the top-10 of the NAIA Competition Scores Ranking with an average score of 78.29.

“Regardless of today’s outcome, I am so proud of my team,” Head Coach Lara Beth Griffin said. “We have faced so many challenges and delays in practices this year, but honestly, this team has continued to impress me with their will-power and how they’ve come together to make this whole thing work. I’m so proud to coach this squad and I know we will continue to be great!”

The Skyhawks will compete again at the Southern States Athletic Conference Championship, held Saturday, Feb. 20, at the University of Mobile.