CHECK THE SECURITY OF YOUR VEHICLE

(AGENPARL) – WEST YORKSHIRE (ENGLAND), mer 03 febbraio 2021

Police are encouraging motorists to check the security of their vehicles after a recent increase in the theft of catalytic converters.

Since Saturday 30 January there have been 20 recorded thefts across West Yorkshire.

Thieves will usually remove a catalytic converter from a vehicle in just a few minutes, but you can reduce your chances of being a victim by following police advice.

Dawn Wilkinson is the Crime Prevention Lead for West Yorkshire Police.

“This is a small but significant increase and I would urge vehicle owners to be mindful of their own security and that of their car.

“By following our advice, you can help make life harder for thieves so that they either move on to another vehicle or leave the area entirely.

“If you see anything suspicious always call police to report it so we can take action against those responsible. Suspicious activity could include someone lingering around a vehicle or jacking it up.”

Cars that are most often targeted are hybrid vehicles, as these vehicles have two power sources, so the catalytic converter is used less frequently.

The metals are less likely to corrode, meaning they are worth more and therefore more attractive to thieves.

Hybrid cars, Vans and SUV’s are particularly at risk, as the ride height makes access to the exhaust system beneath them easier.

The Toyota Prius, Toyota Auris and Honda Jazz are often targeted in West Yorkshire.

Advice includes:

To reduce the risk of having your catalytic converter stolen, you should:

• Park your car in a locked garage where possible, but if this isn’t an option, then park it in a well-lit and well-populated area

• Park close to fences, walls or a kerb with the exhaust being closest to the fence, wall or kerb to make the theft more difficult

• Avoid parking your vehicle half on the pavement and half on the road, as this may make it easier for thieves to access the catalytic converter

• If parking in a public car park, consider parking alongside other cars and facing you bonnet towards the wall if possible. With the catalytic converter positioned at the front of your vehicle, this will make it harder for thieves to get close enough to steal it

• If there is a fleet of vehicles, park the low clearance vehicles to block the high clearance vehicles. This will obstruct access underneath

• If your catalytic converter is bolted on, you can ask for your local garage to weld the bolts to make it more difficult to remove.

• Alternatively, you can mark your catalytic converter. Please ensure any property marking is Secured by Design (SBD) approved

• You can even purchase a ‘cage clamp’ which is a cage device that locks in around the converter to make it more difficult to remove. Toyota are offering a ‘Catloc’ for the Prius (3rd generation, 2009-2011 models) and Auris (2nd generation, 2012-2018 models). Please contact your Toyota dealership for more information

• Speak to your dealership about the possibility of installing a Thatcham approved alarm and tilt sensor that will activate the alarm should any thief try to jack the vehicle up to steal the converter

• If you see someone acting suspiciously under a vehicle, report it to the Police. Obtain as much information as possible, including any vehicle registrations



Fonte/Source: https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/news-appeals/check-security-your-vehicle