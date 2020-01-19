19 Gennaio 2020
Breaking News

STATEMENT FROM MINISTER BLAIR REGARDING THE WINTER STORM IN NEWFOUNDLAND AND LABRADOR

GOVERNMENT GIVES POLICE NEW POWERS TO PROTECT VICTIMS OF STALKING

LIBIA, DI MAIO IN PARTENZA PER BERLINO, PORTEREMO LA VOCE DELL’ITALIA

DISASTER SURVIVOR ASSISTANCE TEAMS GOING DOOR-TO DOOR

CELEBRATING ACTIVE CITIZENSHIP WITH THE OTTAWA SENATORS

DESIGNATION OF IRGC COMMANDER SHAHVARPOUR FOR GROSS HUMAN RIGHTS VIOLATIONS DURING PROTESTS

DESIGNATION OF IRGC COMMANDER SHAHVARPOUR FOR GROSS HUMAN RIGHTS VIOLATIONS DURING PROTESTS

SECRETARY MICHAEL R. POMPEO’S CALL WITH IRAQI PRESIDENT BARHAM SALIH

BECCIU: STURZO, TESTIMONE DEL VANGELO DELLA GIUSTIZIA E DELLA SPERANZA

FRASER RIVER/BIG BAR LANDSLIDE FISH PASSAGE REMEDIATION PROJECT

Home » CHECK FOR GENDER BIAS IN LETTERS OF RECOMMENDATION
Agenparl English Educazione Scienza e Tecnologia Social Network

CHECK FOR GENDER BIAS IN LETTERS OF RECOMMENDATION

by Redazione0

(AGENPARL) – Washington (DC), dom 19 gennaio 2020

Gender bias exists in letters of recommendation, and there are plenty of sources that document this across the years and across STEM fields. The following is a very small sample of the articles out there that call attention to the issue:

  • A Linguistic Comparison of Letters of Recommendation for Male and Female Chemistry and Biochemistry Job Applicants (Schmader et al., 2007)
  • Gender and letters of recommendation for academia: Agentic and communal differences (Madrea et al., 2009)
  • Science faculty’s subtle gender biases favor male students (Moss-Racusin et al., 2012)
  • Gender differences in recommendation letters for postdoctoral fellowships in geoscience (Dutt et al., 2016)
  • Raising Doubt in Letters of Recommendation for Academia: Gender Differences and Their Impact (Madera et al., 2019)
  • The Presence of Gender Bias in Letters of Recommendations Written for Urology Residency Applicants (Filippou et al., 2019)

Fortunately, there are tools that exist to assist us with reducing the unintentional bias we may include as we write letters for our students and peers.

In addition to the link to the Gender-Bias Calculator in the tweet above, several universities are now posting guides on their websites for how to avoid bias (mostly gender) when writing letters of recommendation. Be sure to check out resources from University of Arizona (also pictured below), Columbia University Earth Institute, and Lehigh University, to name a few.

For the impact this can have on individuals and our discipline as a whole, we can and should this final step to check our letters of recommendation for gender bias as we write them, and when we read them.

x


https://csw.arizona.edu/sites/default/files/avoiding_gender_bias_in_letter_of_reference_writing.pdf’>https://csw.arizona.edu/sites/default/files/avoiding_gender_bias_in_letter_of_reference_writing.pdf

Fonte/Source: https://blogs.agu.org/geoedtrek/2020/01/18/recommendation_gender_bias/

Related posts

CHECK FOR GENDER BIAS IN LETTERS OF RECOMMENDATION

Redazione

STATEMENT FROM MINISTER BLAIR REGARDING THE WINTER STORM IN NEWFOUNDLAND AND LABRADOR

Redazione

4 DIFFERENT TYPES OF MANAGED IT COMMUNICATIONS

Redazione

TURKEY: STATEMENT BY THE SPOKESPERSON ON THE ANNOUNCEMENT OF A NEW DRILLING OPERATION

Redazione

IL NUOVO NUMERO

Redazione

GIORNATA MEMORIA

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More