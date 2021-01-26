martedì, Gennaio 26, 2021
CHASING DREAMS: ENTREPRENEURSHIP TIPS FROM CEOS WHO MENTORED TEENS DURING DISNEY DREAMERS ACADEMY VIRTUAL PROGRAM SERIES

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – ORLANDO (FLORIDA), mar 26 gennaio 2021

We’re delighted to bring you part two of our three-part series “Chasing Dreams” – sharing inspirational lessons from the Disney Dreamers Academy Virtual Program Series.  

Entrepreneurship has always been an important topic for the Disney Dreamers Academy. In fact, the Class of 2020 included 6 students who are currently running their own businesses or charitable organizations and several other aspiring business owners. Azaria Cherry of Norfolk, VA is one of the current entrepreneurs.  At age 13, she started a non-profit, ZincGirlz, designed to introduce inner city girls to STEM, while Adonna McBride of McDonough, GA is an aspiring business owner who plans to own an international law firm upon graduation. 

During the 2020 virtual program, Disney invited three successful businesswomen who run their own companies to share insights with the class of Disney Dreamers on how planning, inspiration, fearlessness and other skills are keys to successful entrepreneurship. Tune in for these tips from CEOs Sonia Jackson-Myles, who after 20 years as a corporate executive, started her own company The Sister Accord, a mentoring program for girls and women; Becky Davis, CEO & Chief Bosspreneur of MVPworks, who is recognized as one of the nation’s leading business experts; and 16-year-old Mikaila Ulmer, whose lemonade company, Me & The Bees was featured on ABC’s Shark Tank and is sold at major grocery stores nationwide.   

Our hope is that these tips may spark you to pursue your dreams!

[embedded content]

Follow the link to find part one of our “Chasing Dreams series – Aesha Ash Shares Her Pioneering Journey as a Professional Ballerina to Becoming the First Black Female Permanent Faculty Member at the School of American Ballet

Disney Dreamers Academy is an annual four-day, transformational mentoring program that brings high school students from across the United States to Walt Disney World Resort for an immersive learning experience.  The free program encourages participants to pursue their dreams and make a difference in the lives of others.  The Disney Dreamers Academy Virtual Series program was available free to the 2020 class to continue educating and inspiring students during the pandemic.

To stay up to date, follow Disney Dreamers Academy at Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.  

Fonte/Source: http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DisneyParks/~3/WPF-Bynlln8/

