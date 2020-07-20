lunedì, Luglio 20, 2020
CHARLES LAUDNER NAMED EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF PRESIDENT TRUMP’S INTERAGENCY TASK FORCE FOR BUILDING AND REBUILDING MONUMENTS TO AMERICAN HEROES

(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), lun 20 luglio 2020

Date: Monday, July 20, 2020
Contact: <a – Today, U.S. Secretary of the Interior David L. Bernhardt, as chair of President Donald J. Trump’s Interagency Task Force for Building and Rebuilding Monuments to American Heroes (Interagency Task Force), announced the designation of Charles “Chuck” Laudner as the Executive Director of the Task Force.

As the Executive Director, Mr. Laudner will be responsible for coordinating the day-to-day activities of the Interagency Task Force.

“I greatly appreciate that Chuck Laudner agreed to serve as Executive Director,” said Secretary Bernhardt. “When establishing the Interagency Task Force on July 3, 2020, President Trump recognized that ‘America owes its present greatness to its past sacrifices,’ and that ‘statues are silent teachers in solid form of stone and metal.’ Chuck’s stewardship will be critical to ensure we accomplish the mission.” 

“I am thrilled to serve as the Executive Director of the Interagency Task Force,” said Executive Director Laudner. “Like the President, I recognize that our statutes and monuments ‘call forth gratitude for the accomplishments and sacrifices of our exceptional fellow citizens who, despite their flaws, placed their virtues, their talents, and their lives in the service of our Nation.’”

Mr. Laudner is a native of Rockford, Iowa. He has served in the National Park Service (NPS) as Senior Advisor to the Director for Legislative and Congressional Affairs and is currently serving as Assistant Director for Legislative and Congressional Affairs. Mr. Laudner has been with the NPS since February 2018. 

As a member of the NPS leadership team, Mr. Laudner has worked to place numerous sites on the African American Civil Rights Network including the designation of the Medgar and Myrlie Evers Home and most recently the John Hope Franklin Reconciliation Park to recognize the historical and national significance of the tragic Tulsa Race Massacre.

As project manager, Mr. Laudner was instrumental in implementing the Presidential proclamation to designate Camp Nelson a national monument.

President Trump, through the issuance of the Executive Order on Building and Rebuilding Monuments to American Heroes, amongst other items, directed the Interagency Task Force to submit a report to the President that proposes options for the creation of a National Garden of American Heroes, including potential locations for the site, within 60 days of the issuance.

Chuck Laudner is a white man with short gray hair wearing a suit and smiling at the camera.
Charles “Chuck” Laudner. Photo by Interior.

Fonte/Source: https://www.doi.gov/pressreleases/charles-laudner-named-executive-director-president-trumps-interagency-task-force

