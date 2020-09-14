CHARGES LAID IN WEEKEND HOMICIDE

(AGENPARL) – CALGARY (ALBERTA CANADA), lun 14 settembre 2020

Police have charged one man in relation to a homicide that occurred this weekend outside of a hookah lounge in southeast Calgary.

At approximately 2:50 a.m., on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, police were called after reports of a shooting that occurred outside of the Portico Hookah Lounge, located at 1806 35 Street S.E. It is believed that two groups of males became involved in a disturbance inside of the lounge before being asked to leave. Once outside, the dispute escalated and a shooting occurred, resulting in two men being injured.

The first victim initially left the scene with witnesses, however was transported to hospital by EMS after their vehicle collided with LRT barricades at 36 Street and 26 Avenue N.E. This victim later succumbed to his injuries in hospital. An autopsy has been scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020. His identity will be released upon completion of the autopsy.

A second man, initially believed to be a bystander, was also injured in the shooting and transported to hospital in stable condition. Investigators are still determining his involvement in the incident.

With assistance from the public, police identified a suspect and a warrant was issued for his arrest. Earlier today, Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, Samuel LUGELA, 28, of Calgary, was located at a residence in downtown Calgary and arrested without incident on a Canada-Wide Warrant for second-degree murder.

Detectives are still in the process of reviewing extensive CCTV footage from the incident and are confident that charges will be laid against additional individuals. It is also believed that there are several people who witnessed the confrontation outside of the lounge who have yet to come forward and speak to police.

We are asking anyone with information, photos, or videos of this incident to contact police by calling the Calgary Police Service non-emergency line at 403-266-1234, or the Homicide Tip Line at 403-428-8877. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers through any of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

APP: “P3 Tips”

Case # /4110

Fonte/Source: http://newsroom.calgary.ca/charges-laid-in-weekend-homicide/